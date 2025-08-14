NFL analyst just said what critics refuse to admit about Bryce Young

Bryce Young's been the subject of almost constant ridicule since the Carolina Panthers selected him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But now, the tide has turned in the quarterback's favor.

This was cemented by one NFL analyst, who said what Young's critics refuse to admit following his preseason contribution against the Cleveland Browns.

Although the result didn't go Carolina's way, there was a lot to like about Young's efforts to begin the contest. It was only two series, and the Browns didn't have All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wreaking havoc off the edge, but one couldn't have been anything other than impressed by the signal-caller's poise, precision, and willingness to get the football downfield.

Bryce Young impressed NFL analyst during Carolina Panthers' first preseason game

This whetted the appetite for a potential breakout for Young in 2025. All the pieces are in place, but Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports was more impressed by the player's enhanced focus than anything else at Bank of America Stadium.

"After closing 2024 with noticeably improved confidence, the former No. 1 overall pick continued to display nice anticipation and post-snap composure in limited work against the Browns." Cody Benjamin

There are still some doubting Young. They still think he's too small to be a productive NFL quarterback. They still think he's a few bad performances away from being benched again. They still think the Panthers are a bottom-feeding laughingstock with no hope for the future.

But they're wrong.

It's a completely different feel around the Panthers these days. This starts with Young, who's confident, comfortable, and has the unrivaled trust of those around the franchise. That wasn't always the case, and it's the big boost he needed at a critical time.

Dave Canales made a franchise-altering call early in his tenure by benching Young after two games. Most thought this might be the end, but that was not an opinion shared by the head coach. He genuinely believed that taking him out of the firing line could help the player find himself again. And he was right on the mark.

The Panthers never wavered in their conviction around Young. This rollercoaster route to prosperity has made him stronger, and it ensures he will never take anything for granted. If others on offense also meet their end of the bargain, this could become one of the league's most efficient units when all hope seemed lost once upon a time.

And there won't be anyone criticizing Young if this scenario comes to fruition.

