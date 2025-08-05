Bryce Young breakout could propel Panthers into NFC South title race

Bryce Young is out to prove that his resurgence over the second half of 2024 was the start of something sustainable. And one NFL analyst believes the Carolina Panthers' fate in 2025 depends on it.

Young bounced back emphatically when all hope seemed lost last season. Getting benched after just two games wasn't exactly what the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft envisaged. Head coach Dave Canales' bold decision could end up being the best thing that's ever happened to him from a football standpoint.

There is now confidence where once there was nothing but misery. Young looks like a completely different quarterback, and everyone within the organization is noticing. They are willingly following his lead. There is more purpose and conviction to everything he does. If everyone else meets their end of the bargain, Carolina's offense will be difficult to stop.

Carolina Panthers can challenge for NFC South glory if Bryce Young shines

Dalton Wasserman from Pro Football Focus agrees. The analyst thought Young and the defensive front seven held the key to Carolina's fortunes. If both demonstrate the required improvements, he believes that a possible NFC South challenge might not be too far behind.

"From Week 9 through Week 18, [Bryce] Young ranked sixth in the NFL with an 86.1 passing grade and second with 24 big-time throws. He showed a newfound willingness to push the ball downfield and into tight windows, a trait that should serve him well as his receiving corps continues to improve. Young’s development and improvement in the front seven are the two most important factors for Carolina’s success this season. If both materialize, the Panthers could become a sneaky contender in the NFC South." Dalton Wasserman

This is almost the consensus opinion around the Panthers' outlook in 2025. They have some decent pieces on both sides of the football. But if Young cannot take another leap and build on his newly acquired swagger, it's hard to envisage a scenario where progress is made.

There are no excuses for Young. He's got scheme familiarity. He's got a dominant offensive line capable of keeping his pocket clean. He's got a strong rushing attack to depend upon. He's got some useful pass-catchers with the right blend of youth and experience. He should also have a more competitive defense after some heavy investments from general manager Dan Morgan.

Everything is in place. What comes next is down to Young, but there is a growing belief that the Panthers might have found their franchise quarterback at long last.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis