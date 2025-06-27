Bryce Young is entering dangerous territory and the league is watching

Everyone knows the Carolina Panthers' hopes next season start and end with Bryce Young. He's the quarterback. He's the former No. 1 pick. He's also got more momentum than ever after a fantastic end to the previous campaign.

Young is carrying himself like a franchise signal-caller these days. At the same time, his situation remains precarious unless the necessary progress arrives. The Panthers have placed everything around the Alabama product, so there are no excuses not to deliver.

Some are expecting Carolina to win the NFC South and make the postseason. Others believe they'll struggle to meet expectations. The truth lies somewhere in the middle. But hopefully, the Panthers can do enough to keep the optimism building.

Carolina Panthers' aspirations rest squarely on the shoulders of Bryce Young

Tyler Sullivan from CBS Sports believes the Panthers could be a sleeper pick to win the division if Young takes his game up a notch. But the analyst's final record prediction of 6-11 hints that he doesn't believe that's plausible.

"After reclaiming the starting job in Week 8, [Bryce] Young posted an 88.9 passer rating over the final 10 games and had 15 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns over that span. Over the final month, Young's numbers were even better, registering a 102.3 passer rating in the final four games to go along with a 65.5 completion percentage, eight passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions. If he has truly turned a corner and plays closer to what we saw at the end of 2024, that could make Carolina a sleeper pick in the NFC South." Tyler Sullivan

Gaining one more win than last season would be the slightest step in the right direction. But given all the genuine hope and legitimate stability emanating from the Panthers this offseason, one could forgive fans for feeling extremely disappointed if this scenario came to fruition.

That would leave the Panthers in a predicament. If Young plays well, they can use their high-end draft pick to improve another position group. But if the Heisman Trophy winner plateaus or regresses, those in power have a big decision to make.

Young's fifth-year option decision is due. It's not going to be cheap to extend him, and it's projected to be an exceptionally strong quarterback class coming out in 2026. Cash is king in the NFL, so the Mater Dei High School product must leave no doubt.

Based on his demeanor, resolve, and heightened confidence, he's well on course to achieving this objective.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis