Panthers insider stuns fans with bold playoff prediction after schedule reveal

Dave Canales is anticipating more competitiveness from the Carolina Panthers in 2025. This was a notion seconded by one team insider, who quickly dropped a surprising prediction after the NFL's 2025 schedule was revealed.

The head coach finally saw some positive returns from his squad over the second half of 2024. With some impressive offseason additions via free agency and the draft, they're quickly becoming a trendy pick to become the league's surprise package when competitive action begins again.

This could still go either way for the Panthers. They've placed a lot of faith in their fledgling core to develop accordingly. Their new additions must make an immediate impact, especially on defense. They also need quarterback Bryce Young to build on his newfound momentum en route to a genuine breakout campaign.

Carolina Panthers projected to win NFC South (with a losing record) in 2025

After that, everything should take care of itself. David Newton from ESPN agrees, proclaiming the Panthers will secure a notable double over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the stretch to wrestle the NFC South from their grasp, albeit with another losing record attached.

"The Panthers will defeat Tampa Bay in Weeks 16 and 18 to win the NFC South with an 8-9 record. OK, so the string of losing seasons would not end at seven. But eight wins would be one more than any season since 2017 and look great compared to Carolina's 5.1 average the past seven years." David Newton

Winning the division below .500 doesn't seem feasible. However, the NFC South isn't exactly brimming with quality teams.

The Buccaneers have reigned supreme over the last few years, and the Atlanta Falcons will also fancy their chances with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the charge. Even so, the Panthers might be a surprise most don't see coming if they get a better run of luck on the health front.

Eight wins would extend David Tepper's record of Carolina never having a winning season under his ownership. But if it's enough to win the division and make the postseason, nobody will care too much.

Everything has to go right for the Panthers. The margins remain fine, and there is no room for passengers on their journey to respectability or beyond. Getting off to a strong start is pivotal. That should provide the confidence needed to kick on when the schedule gets tougher.

Reaching the playoffs would be a dream come true for fans who've experienced nothing but misery for years. Whether Canales and his squad can reach these lofty heights is another matter.

