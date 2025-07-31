Bryce Young is taking command at Panthers camp and turning heads everywhere

Bryce Young is moving differently this offseason. The Carolina Panthers got to see another fine example of that with a clinical display on the second day of padded practices.

Momentum is growing around Young. It would have been easy for the signal-caller to throw in the towel after a disastrous rookie campaign, which was swiftly followed by being benched after Week 2 of the 2024 season. Speculation regarding a trade quickly arrived, but the former Alabama standout rolled up his sleeves and got down to business.

It's a testament to Young's resolve. Removing him from the spotlight was a huge call from head coach Dave Canales so early into his tenure. This proved to be the wake-up call he needed, and the response was immensely positive.

The Panthers took off when Young came back into the starting lineup. His confidence was restored. He was a lot more composed under center. He trusted the supporting cast around him, and the progress spoke for itself.

Bryce Young turned up the heat during second padded practice of Carolina Panthers camp

Young wasted no time in laying down a marker when preparations for the 2025 campaign began. The Heisman Trophy winner has a swagger that's hard not to love. He's got far more conviction in everything he does. And everyone is fully behind him before a crucial third season in Carolina.

Although fans cannot attend training camp this year, the reports emanating from Charlotte are encouraging. Young turned the screw during the second padded practice, carving up the defense throughout. Alex Zietlow from The Charlotte Observer agreed, calling it the quarterback's best practice of the summer by a considerable margin.

There is a completely different feel around Young and the Panthers. They've been a bottom-feeding disgrace for a long time. Dan Morgan and Canales steadied the ship in 2024. Much more is expected this time around, but fans are starting to believe anything is possible if their franchise player takes this improved form into a competitive environment.

Young's taken his fair share of ridicule and criticism since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's sat in relative silence, focusing on his work and nothing more. Canales has been on hand to help every step of the way, and his teammates' belief never wavered, no matter how bleak things appeared once upon a time.

Now, it's time to let his actions do the talking.

