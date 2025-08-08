4 critical observations from Bryce Young's preseason showing against the Browns

Dave Canales was extremely reluctant to get Bryce Young involved in the preseason last year. But confidence in the Carolina Panthers quarterback has never been higher, which resulted in a change of approach from the head coach.

Young and the starters got some time on the field at Bank of America Stadium versus the Cleveland Browns to kick off their warmup slate. Optimism has grown exponentially throughout the summer. Fans were eager to see the starting product for themselves, especially considering they aren't permitted to attend training camp this year as work continues on the revamped facility in Charlotte.

The stakes are high for Young this season, the third of his professional career. This was just a small first step. At the same time, it was important to leave a positive mark.

Here are four critical observations during Young's limited preseason involvement versus the Browns.

Critical observations from Bryce Young's preseason showing against the Browns

Confidence is key

Young just looks like a different player these days. The aura around him has taken a seismic shift for the better. The excitement when he comes onto the field is palpable, which couldn't be said at any stage before his benching.

Everything Young does has improved confidence in it. There is purpose, and the former Alabama standout looks like he belongs. This was just a small taste, but it's a positive takeaway all the same.

Pre-snap command

The Heisman Trophy winner no longer looks like a lost sheep pre-snap. Young knows the scheme, he knows the protection calls, and he knows how to read defenses. The quick processing that made him such a highly coveted prospect before the 2023 NFL Draft is also firmly at the forefront, which comes from having more experience under his belt.

If Young doesn't like something he sees, the signal-caller has no problem flipping the switch. Again, that is night and day compared to anything fans saw before Canales removed him from the firing line.

Pocket comfort

Although it was just a few snaps, Young already looks smoother in the pocket. From his drop-backs to the chemistry with running backs and his supreme faith in the offensive line, there is an awful lot to encourage.

Of course, the Browns rested several starters, which needs to be factored into the equation. Even so, this will only bode well for Young as he looks to silence any remaining doubters in 2025.

A solid start to boost optimism

This was a fleeting cameo from Young. He was solid, did everything that was asked of him, and didn't make any mistakes. As far as first outings go, that's all Canales was probably looking for. His deep ball to Tetairoa McMillian and a clinical drive to score a touchdown before taking his seat didn't exactly hurt, either.

Expect the Panthers to adopt a similar philosophy with Young in Carolina's second preseason contest before sitting him out. And this did nothing to diminish the belief that better days are ahead for the player and the franchise.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis