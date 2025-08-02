Dave Canales flips the script with preseason shakeup to unlock Bryce Young

Dave Canales recognizes the opportunity in front of the Carolina Panthers this season. The head coach also knows that quarterback Bryce Young finally has momentum on his side.

That's led to a major pivot from Canales heading into Carolina's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Canales was reluctant to play Young in the preseason last year. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator opted to minimize the risk of injury or the signal-caller's confidence dropping any further before competitive action began. It didn't pay off.

Young managed to bounce back from his benching after two weeks, but his and the team's sluggish start to the previous campaign didn't go unnoticed by Canales. And as with every good coach looking to carve out their path, he reacted accordingly.

Carolina Panthers will play their starters over the first two preseason games

After some deliberation, Canales revealed to Kay Adams from the Up and Adams Show that Young and other starters will play in the first two preseason games. It won't be for very long, but this is a positive development that's only going to benefit his squad.

Dave Canales confirms we’ll see the starters in the Panthers first two preseason games 👀@heykayadams | @Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/RyP1NNzHBa — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 1, 2025

Most established players aren't big fans of the preseason. It's a chance to experience live-fire rounds before the real action begins, but the risk of getting hurt is obvious. And with fringe players further down the pecking order fighting for roster places around the league, they won't exactly be going easy.

At the same time, developing chemistry is crucial. The Panthers have a lot of continuity from a personnel standpoint on offense this year. But if Young wants to ensure his timing is up to the required standard, accumulating reps in the preseason is the best way to achieve this objective.

Nobody should be complaining too much about this. The Panthers need to start fast in 2025, and they have a good opportunity to do so upon further examination of their schedule. If this helps Young get into a rhythm with his offensive teammates, the better Carolina's chances will be.

Of course, if someone gets hurt, this decision comes back to haunt Canales. Even so, it is most definitely a gamble worth taking — albeit for a series or two.

There is a lot at stake for Young in 2025. His positive end to the previous campaign will count for nothing if he cannot build on it. The signs at training camp have been positive, so sharpening his tools in the preseason represents a worthwhile exercise.

And who knows, perhaps it will provide Young with an extra confidence boost before a make-or-break campaign for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

