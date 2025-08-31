Hunter Renfrow strikes jackpot as Panthers rocked by injury blow

Timing is everything. Hunter Renfrow found that out to his advantage after a cruel injury blow for the Carolina Panthers in the immediate aftermath of Adam Thielen's departure.

The Panthers traded Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, giving him the chance to finish his career where it all began. They struck a hard bargain and got decent value for a veteran with potentially one year left before retirement. But what came next was less than ideal.

Jalen Coker, who was expected to fill Thielen's role as the team's primary slot option, strained his quad the day after. It's not the first time that he's suffered a soft tissue injury since joining the Panthers, and he'll now miss the first four games, if not more, after going to injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers had to cough up more money for Hunter Renfrow after Jalen Coker injury

After sending Renfrow packing during final roster cuts, the Panthers were forced to go back. And this time, according to Joe Person from The Athletic, the former Clemson standout wanted more on the money front with interest from elsewhere.

"Hunter Renfrow was set to make $1.3M on his original deal. After getting cut, Renfrow wanted more of a commitment from the Panthers. New 1-year contract is worth $2.25M ($2M gtd), with incentives that could push it to $3M, per league source." Joe Person

It's not exactly breaking the bank, but it more than doubles Renfrow's pay in 2025 if he reaches incentives. The fact that the wide receiver got $2 million guaranteed indicates he could be part of the team's plans even after Coker gets back. That will depend on performance levels, and head coach Dave Canales has already highlighted the need for the Pro Bowler to raise consistency.

Several other teams were looking to acquire Renfrow, according to reports. The Panthers had to move quickly after another crippling blow to Coker's momentum. If that meant spending a little more to seal the deal, so be it.

Renfrow was the best option. He's familiar with the scheme, knows the coaches, and has already developed chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers need to hit the ground running in 2025, so having this continuity even without Thielen and Coker is only going to help their cause.

It's been a summer of redemption for Renfrow, who was forced to miss the entire 2024 campaign through illness. He's got a shot on an NFL roster, which was always the primary objective. But if he wants his career to go on past the upcoming campaign, the Socastee High School graduate must shine whenever his number is called.

If he can do that, the extra cash the Panthers had to cough up will be worth it.

