Panthers redemption man is torching minicamp like his career depends on it

The Carolina Panthers are giving Hunter Renfrow a chance at NFL redemption. He's making the most of it.

Renfrow was a Pro Bowl-caliber performer at the peak of his powers. That was a long time ago, and missing the entire 2024 campaign due to illness left his career aspirations hanging in the balance. Now fully healthy, the Panthers want to see if there is still something left in the tank.

The early reports are extremely encouraging. Renfrow is gradually finding his football legs and raising his performance levels. He looked especially sharp over voluntary OTAs. The former Clemson standout followed this up with a starring role on Day 1 of Carolina's mandatory minicamp.

There was a lot to like about Renfrow's production, according to those in attendance. He rounded off the session with a sensational 40-yard catch off an Andy Dalton throw. It'll take a lot more to impact a crowded wide receiver room, but the Panthers must be thrilled with his progress up to now.

Hunter Renfrow continues to force the issue for Carolina Panthers' roster spot

Dave Canales was suitably impressed. The head coach lavished praise on Renfrow's seamless transition. He's seeing notable progress from the wideout, which is also giving younger receivers some coachable moments along the way.

"Every day, you see him shine in different ways. Outside of [Adam] Thielen, no one's had more catches in the NFL than Hunter [Renfrow]. To see him show up in different ways; attack a zone, attack leverage, the different ways of his releases, it's so cool because you can coach off that stuff. But to see him be comfortable out there, he makes plays every day. Really exciting, talking about that room and the guys that we have here." Dave Canales via David Newton (ESPN)

Hunter Renfro made a great deep catch late in practice and Panthers coach Dave Canales loves seeing the former Raiders receiver making a comeback. pic.twitter.com/0F97XGzJtW — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 10, 2025

There is a long way to go for Renfrow, but he's got a legitimate shot to make the squad. Places are at a premium, so the margin for error remains razor-thin. At the same time, stacking positive days quicker than most anticipated is only going to serve him well moving forward.

If it doesn't work out in Carolina, at least Renfrow is showcasing his talents to another franchise. But based on initial indications, he's got a phenomenal chance of forcing his way onto the 53-man roster.

That'll be a massive achievement considering how bleak things looked for Renfrow. His fierce inner resolve and determination allowed him to fight back in the face of adversity. And after having his NFL dream almost snatched away ahead of time, he's not going to take anything for granted.

Renfrow has gone from a nice story to a real roster threat quickly. If the same continues when things get more intense, he'll be rewarded accordingly.

