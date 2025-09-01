Panthers just quietly revealed Hunter Renfrow's role for Week 1

The Carolina Panthers had to move swiftly to get veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow back into the fold. Desperate times called for desperate measures, which represented a massive win for the player just a few days after being made surplus to requirements.

And the first stage of preparations for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars provided a subtle clue about Renfrow's role to begin the campaign.

The Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings once a suitable compensation package was agreed upon. That seemed inevitable from the moment the player's hometown club came calling once again. But what came next was out of the team's hands.

Carolina Panthers could give Hunter Renfrow starting responsibilities in Week 1

In a cruel stroke of luck, the day after Thielen's trade was confirmed, Jalen Coker suffered a strained quad that landed him on injured reserve. He'll miss the first four games if not more, which represents a significant blow to someone who was expected to fill slot duties in the two-time Pro Bowler's absence.

That led to Renfrow's quick return. The Panthers had to give him more guaranteed money with reported interest from elsewhere, but the move should enable some continuity to be retained if nothing else.

It also looks like Renfrow could be in line for a significant workload at EverBank Stadium this weekend.

According to Joe Person from The Athletic, who was a keen observer at Carolina's practice on Labor Day, the three wide receivers who weren't involved in special teams duties were Renfrow, Tetairoa McMillan, and Xavier Legette. This suggests that the trio will be the Panthers' starters in Week 1.

Crappy zoom but those are the Panthers’ starting three receivers. – Hunter Renfrow, Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. All excused from this special teams period. pic.twitter.com/eumifbhEg9 — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 1, 2025

Nothing is set in stone. However, this is the most telltale sign yet that the Panthers have big plans for Renfrow when the regular season begins.

Dave Canales wants to see Renfrow become more consistent. The head coach acknowledged there were dips in his production over the summer, which isn't surprising when one considers he missed the entire 2024 campaign through illness. But he's now getting the chance in a competitive setting once again, so the same frailties won't be tolerated.

The Panthers have Jimmy Horn Jr. and David Moore waiting in the wings. They have both flashed over the summer and will be looking for rotational involvement. Unless Renfrow makes almost every opportunity count, the Clemson product won't be in the starting lineup for long.

This adds an extra sense of fascination to the equation. Not having Coker is a blow, but Renfrow will be looking to capitalize on his misfortune by potentially emerging as a big piece of the puzzle.

Time will tell on that one.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis