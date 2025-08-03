Rookie receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is proving to be more than just hype for the Panthers

Jimmy Horn Jr. quickly emerged as a fan favorite for the Carolina Panthers, despite being a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After gaining notoriety during his time at Colorado with the Sanders family and Travis Hunter, Horn arrived to Carolina with higher expectations than usual for a sixth rounder. However, the wideout has delivered since arriving.

Horn’s name has been buzzing all throughout the offseason and in training camp, and he proved he wasn’t just hype on Saturday, during the Panthers’ intrasquad scrimmage. The receiver made sure to keep people talking, bringing in two touchdowns during the game. Now, everyone is excited to see how Horn will contribute during his rookie season.

Andy to Jimmy to get it started pic.twitter.com/Aru8UPGSen — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2025

Jimmy Horn shines in Panthers scrimmage with two touchdowns

Both of Horn’s scores came deep in the red zone, with the receiver being pretty wide open as he brought in both receptions. However, while the touchdowns might have been easy, they are proof that Horn has been doing the work to even be in position to walk in easy scores for the second team offense.

Head coach Dave Canales spoke on that work after the scrimmage, praising Horn for the energy he plays with and never quitting on routes. Star corner Jaycee Horn even gave the rookie a shout out when asked what Panthers player needs to be talked about more. The defender acknowledged that Jimmy Horn isn’t under the radar, but made clear that the buzz isn’t just hype, saying that the receiver has game-changing speed. He also praised the receiver’s ability to outplay his size, and predicted that Horn will make a lot of plays for Carolina this season.

As for how the rookie wideout feels about all the love he’s getting, he expressed that he sees it, and that he appreciates it. However, he also knows that he hasn’t done anything yet, so he’s keeping his head down and focusing on his goals. That’s the perfect mindset to have as he works to carve out a role for himself.

