Panthers rookie could explode onto the scene and change everything

The Carolina Panthers started their 2025 NFL Draft by selecting a wide receiver, drafting Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick. They ended the process by selecting a receiver, grabbing Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round with pick No. 208.

While there are obviously high expectations for the first rounder, Horn has started to generate some excitement as well amongst fans and media members.

With many football fans getting introduced to the receiver during his time with the spotlight-inhabiting Colorado Buffaloes, people quickly became fans of his personality, his story, and of course, his speed. During his short time with the Panthers, all of that has been on display, and everyone is excited to see how he will contribute to the team.

While it will still be an uphill battle for Horn to carve out a role in what has become a crowded wide receiver room, Damian Parson of Bleacher Report thinks the fan favorite will still contribute as a rookie. In a recent piece naming five underrated rookies who can make a big impact in 2025, Horn was the first player named.

Jimmy Horn Jr. named an underrated rookie who could make an immediate impact for the Carolina Panthers

Parson argued the speedy wideout will bring a different element to Carolina’s receiver room, which contains bigger, physical receivers like McMillan and Xavier Legette, but also explained that his most immediate impact will likely be on special teams as a returner.

"The 22-year-old joins a revamped wide receiver room with bigger, stronger playmakers. He brings a totally different skill set to the Panthers' offense as a dynamic and explosive playmaker who excels at getting the ball in space... Horn's most immediate impact should be felt on special teams as a returner. He can flip the field position for more favorable starts for the offense. His impact on the Panthers could be multifaceted in year one" Damian Parson

The same skills that should help Horn excel as a returner is also why he’s an exciting piece for the offense. Once the ball is in his hands, he can absolutely fly— he’s also shifty enough to make guys miss in space on the rare occasion he doesn’t have the angle to just run by a defender. In addition to his speed and quickness, Horn also has the one thing that every returner and small receiver needs: fearlessness.

Waiting to return a kick while the ball is hanging in the air, with defenders sprinting full speed at you, can be a pretty scary task. However, Horn’s willingness to go over the middle and make tough catches at 5-foot-8, 174 pounds is proof that he’s tough and fearless on the field. All of those traits should help the young receiver be an impactful contributor for the Panthers.

