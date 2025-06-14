Panthers' first-round pick showed up to minicamp looking like a different player

The Carolina Panthers have plenty of competition for places in the wide receiver room. These alterations throughout Dan Morgan's second recruitment period have lit a fire under Xavier Legette along the way.

Things didn't go quite according to plan for Legette as a rookie. Expectations around the wideout were high after the Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. There were plenty of flashes in Year 1 of his professional career, but the consistency was nowhere near the required standard.

The Panthers weren't going to wait around. They drafted Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in this year's draft, who is someone they can hope can become a legitimate No. 1 option for quarterback Bryce Young. That takes the pressure off Legette, to a certain extent. However, the former South Carolina standout has been working exceptionally hard to improve his craft and shift the narrative.

Carolina Panthers can expect more Xavier Legette in 2025 after successful offseason

When he's not appearing in GloRilla videos or attending events such as the Kentucky Derby, Legette's focus is centered on improving his catching technique. He relied too heavily on bringing in targets with his body rather than his hands last season. Based on his contributions throughout Carolina's offseason program, this dedication is paying off.

Legette looks like a different player. He's come out of his shell and is more comfortable as an NFL professional. Last year might have been a relative failure depending on who you ask, but the experience has served him well.

Now, it's about building on the positives and rectifying the negatives.

If Legette can take a major leap forward and McMillan hits the ground running as anticipated, there's just no telling what Carolina's offense could accomplish. Dave Canales has an exceptional offensive line and a potentially prolific running back trio. If his new wideout duo shines and veteran Adam Thielen is productive, it's all systems go.

The Panthers haven't lost faith in Legette, not by a long shot. They believe his exceptional athletic traits just need a little extra polish for things to take off. His outstanding work ethic and desire to be great have never been in question. It's about harnessing this effectively in a competitive setting.

McMillan is an insurance policy. Others will also contribute, but Legette has the scope to form a superb tandem with Carolina's newest prized possession if everything goes to the script.

If that happens, the Panthers' offense is going to be a real problem.

