Pressure comes off Xavier Legette just in time to change everything

The Carolina Panthers haven't lost faith in Xavier Legette. One team insider believes a marquee arrival this offseason could take the pressure off enough for the wide receiver to flourish moving forward.

Legette underwhelmed as a rookie despite flashing moments of promise. Concentration issues were a major concern, and the player's inability to generate yards after the catch became an ongoing frustration. The Panthers needed more in the passing game for quarterback Bryce Young, leading them to Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This raised a few eyebrows. The Panthers were widely expected to take a promising young defender with the pick, but Dan Morgan felt a legitimate game-changer at the receiver spot was worth the risk.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Xavier Legette can excel with less pressure on his shoulders

Joe Person from The Athletic thinks this could benefit Legette greatly. The beat writer thought the stakes were raised for the South Carolina graduate entering Year 2. However, he's got faith that McMillan's presence opposite could see big improvements arrive if early momentum is generated.

"Had [Xavier] Legette, last year’s first-round pick, shown more in his first NFL season, there’s a chance Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker would be in Charlotte for OTAs this month as the Panthers’ pick at No. 8. But Legette struggled with drops and inconsistency in 2024 and did not look like a No. 1 receiver. The Panthers claim picking [Tetairoa] McMillan was not an indictment of Legette, but that’s certainly how it looks. Perhaps McMillan’s arrival takes some pressure off Legette, who battled wrist and foot injuries (the latter of which required offseason surgery) during an up-and-down rookie year." Joe Person

Legette has the physical scope to be more impactful. He created some decent separation last season, but taking advantage of opportunities when they arise is crucial. That's the only way concerns regarding his long-term outlook will diminish.

Even if Legette doesn't become a genuine No. 1 receiver thanks to McMillan's presence, that doesn't mean he cannot carve out a successful career for himself. Every team needs more than one productive pass-catcher. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who've ruled the NFC South for years, have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Atlanta Falcons have Drake London and Darnell Mooney. The New Orleans Saints have Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

That's the challenge awaiting Legette in 2025. He's been working hard to improve his craft over the offseason. Hopefully, this pays off when competitive games commence.

Anything less would be a massive disappointment given Carolina's lofty investment in the charismatic receiver.

