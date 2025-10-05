Bryce Young goes all in on Jimmy Horn Jr. and Panthers fans will love it

The Carolina Panthers are dealing with a flurry of injury problems heading into their Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins. This bears special significance on offense, which is far from ideal as head coach Dave Canales looks to get his team out of their current slump.

David Moore became the latest Carolina pass-catcher to go down. Although disappointing for the veteran, it's finally provided sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. with a chance to shine in a regular-season setting.

Horn flashed promise over the summer, but the Panthers have taken things slowly. The former Colorado standout has been a healthy scratch over the opening month, even with injuries to Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Now, desperate times call for desperate measures, and Canales has no option other than to give the first-year pro a shot.

Carolina Panthers have complete confidence in Jimmy Horn Jr.

The receiver is confident he can make a difference when his number is called. That sentiment was echoed by quarterback Bryce Young, who expressed his supreme confidence in Horn to deliver, having worked exceptionally hard behind the scenes.

"I'm super excited. Someone who's been in the background working, just ready to go, and just his patience, his willingness to do whatever it is for the team, scout team, he's been going 100 percent, giving us all a great attitude. A guy that wants to work, he's excited to be here every day regardless of what the circumstances have been, so I'm super excited for him." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

Just how much Horn will feature remains to be seen. Legette is back this weekend. Tetairoa McMillan is the top guy. Hunter Renfrow and Brycen Tremayne should also log prominent reps, but Canales could use some extra creativity and explosiveness in his passing attack.

That's where Horn comes in. He's got a limited route tree right now, but his elusiveness could be a surprise that the Dolphins don't see coming. And at a time when the Panthers desperately need a spark to build some momentum, the No. 208 pick could provide just that.

It'll be interesting to see what the Panthers have planned for Horn. He's been preparing himself for the moment. Now, it's arrived, and the rookie will never get a better opportunity to firmly establish himself as a core part of the team's long-term plans.

Expecting miracles from Horn is unrealistic. This is his competitive debut for the Panthers, and this team isn't exactly brimming with confidence. But if he can provide an injection of vibrance, that'll improve Carolina's chances exponentially.

