Ian Rapoport drops brutal Chuba Hubbard injury news Panthers fans feared

Carolina Panthers fans were growing increasingly concerned about Chuba Hubbard's availability in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The latest insider revelation confirmed their worst fears.

Hubbard has been dealing with a calf injury. He toughed it out against the New England Patriots, but it came at a cost. Head coach Dave Canales revealed that the problem is worsening, not improving. And the player's lack of involvement over the first two days of practice this week didn't exactly bode well for his chances of featuring at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers' signing of running back DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad to the active roster was another indication that Hubbard's status was in doubt. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network confirmed it, stating that, via sources, the former Oklahoma State standout won't be risked this weekend against the Dolphins.

Carolina Panthers reportedly won't have Chuba Hubbard available in Week 5

This is yet another blow to Carolina's offensive game plan. Hubbard is a tone-setting backfield force who makes everything tick. When the Panthers are competitive, it typically starts with the 2021 fourth-round pick establishing himself on the ground. Now that he's out, the onus falls on others to step up.

Namely, Rico Dowdle.

The Panthers signed Dowdle in free agency after initially thinking they'd be priced out. He's an able understudy. He also has proven starting experience, having rushed over 1,000 yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 before joining Carolina.

This is Dowdle's time to firmly cement himself as a core part of the team's plans. Fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne could also see an increased workload, and Dallas might also get some reps. However, the onus is on the former South Carolina standout to fill the void left by Hubbard.

Dowdle is more than capable; he proved that last season with the Cowboys. He's been a complementary piece so far, and the Panthers playing from behind so much has also limited chances. This game is expected to be a lot closer, so there should be ample opportunities to flourish if the offensive line holds up its end of the bargain.

As for Hubbard? The Panthers are right to err on the side of caution. He missed two games late last season with a calf strain, so they can ill afford this to become an issue that becomes prevalent throughout his prime years. If that means missing a game or two, so be it.

This isn't ideal, but the Panthers have to adapt to the situation effectively in their quest for a much-needed victory on home turf. Nothing else will suffice.

