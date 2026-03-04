Panthers make telling Jalen Coker move that sets the stage for something bigger

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has several hard decisions to make both before and during a pivotal free agency period for the franchise. Making sure wide receiver Jalen Coker didn't test the open market was not one of them.

His move was only the bare minimum for now. However, triggering Coker's exclusive rights free-agent tender provides some extra breathing space to potentially work out a longer-term commitment.

That would be a win-win for everybody.

The Panthers confirmed that Coker and fellow wideout Brycen Tremayne have had their exclusive rights tenders activated, which means they are unable to speak with other clubs when the legal tampering window opens. Even so, most fans wanted something bigger for the undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, who cemented his status as the No. 2 option behind Tetairoa McMillan last season.

Carolina Panthers tendering Jalen Coker was the only choice, and it's just the beginning

Coker may get a bigger commitment from the Panthers at some stage, but there are more pressing priorities. Joe Person of The Athletic doesn't believe this is at the top of Morgan's to-do list right now. That might change after the first few waves of free agency, but the focus remains firmly on incomings and potential retentions.

"The ERFA tender on [Jalen] Coker won't preclude the Panthers from potentially signing him to an extension. But that's not considered a priority at this point with the team preparing for free agency."

Placing the tender on Coker was a no-brainer. He's dealt with some injury issues, but the trajectory is firmly pointing up. His contribution down the stretch and into the postseason put the entire league on notice, and the pass-catcher responded incredibly well to the gauntlet thrown down by the Panthers before the campaign.

They wanted Coker to improve his conditioning and overall physique. He answered the challenge enough for the Panthers to trade Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. An unfortunate trip to injured reserve came almost immediately after, but the ascending receiver looked like a different player when he finally found his groove.

The Panthers are all about rewarding young players who develop accordingly and prove themselves as potential long-term pieces of their puzzle. Coker definitely fits into that category, and once the dust begins to settle a little later in the offseason, it would be immensely surprising if Morgan didn't work something out.

Until then, Coker will gladly wait.

This tender was expected, but it's still a vote of confidence in his progress. And with another offseason to develop, a breakout campaign could arrive for Coker in 2026 with a better run of luck on the injury front.