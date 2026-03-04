Adam Schefter just blew the door wide open for a Panthers free-agent nightmare

The Carolina Panthers are planning to be aggressive in their quest to enhance the edge-rushing options at defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's disposal. But a recent revelation from a leading insider hinted that the top name hitting the market would prefer a move to their fierce division rival.

General manager Dan Morgan doesn't have much available cash to spend right now. Fans are expecting that to change with restructures and potential releases before the legal tampering window. And there are always ways to structure contracts that benefit the player and the team.

All eyes will be on All-Pro edge force Trey Hendrickson after the Cincinnati Bengals opted not to place the franchise tag on him. This ends a long and often turbulent relationship, with the NFL's sack leader in 2023 and 2024 saying goodbye to the fan base on social media.

Adam Schefter believes Trey Hendrickson would prefer move to Carolina Panthers' division rival

Interest in Hendrickson will be high, and the Panthers may be among them. However, Schefter got the sense that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his preferred landing spot, and there was some merit behind his reasoning.

"I think he would love to be in Tampa. He lives in Ponte Verde. Tampa would be a great fit. I think in a perfect world, Trey [Hendrickson] would like to stay in Florida. No state income tax. But, he’s also open to going to the best possible situation. If Trey has a pick, I think he’d like to end up (with the Bucs), but we will see if it works out that way."

The Panthers may make a bid for Hendrickson; they may not. But going up against him twice a season with their left tackle position in flux isn't exactly the best news as Carolina looks to successfully defend its NFC South championship in 2026.

Hendrickson may have dealt with injury problems last season, but he's still an elite-level performer when firing on all cylinders. The Buccaneers are ready to win right now, retaining head coach Todd Bowles and keeping faith with a relatively aging roster whose window is closing. The Florida Atlantic product may have a couple of good years left, which seamlessly fits into this timeframe for contention.

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will be focusing on their own moves. They need edge help, and the front-office leader also plans to attack the linebacking corps. But it's always worth keeping a close eye on developments elsewhere in the division, especially when a player like Hendrickson is involved.

Carolina will be hoping the Buccaneers don't have interest or cannot come up with the financial package needed to acquire Hendrickson. If they can, that's a big problem.