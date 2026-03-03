Panthers finally have clear path to prolific weapon for Ejiro Evero

The Carolina Panthers are looking for more help on the defensive edge. General manager Dan Morgan wants to be aggressive in putting the pieces in place to help this team get over the hump. There is a lot of spare salary-cap space right now, but that will change.

And Morgan now has a clear path to a prolific pass-rushing weapon to help defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Only four players — George Pickens, Kyle Pitts Sr., Daniel Jones, and Breece Hall — received franchise or transition tags this offseason. This gives their respective clubs some extra breathing space to work out a longer-term commitment. But for the Panthers, it was who didn't get tagged that was more significant.

Specifically, All-Pro edge force Trey Hendrickson.

Carolina Panthers could have a shot at Trey Hendrickson after Bengals saga finally ends

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Hendrickson had no contract with the Cincinnati Bengals regarding his status. Speculation was rising about a possible tag-and-trade, but nothing was done. The NFL's sack leader in 2023 and 2024 will now test free agency, and there will be a queue of suitors looking to attain his services.

Hendrickson posted an emotional farewell to the Bengals' fan base on social media, signaling that his long soap opera with the franchise is officially over. What the Panthers need to decide is whether this is the all-in move needed to put them in legitimate contention.

Carolina is not the toxic destination of old. They are coming off a season in which they won the NFC South and nearly missed out on a memorable wild-card playoff triumph over the Los Angeles Rams. Acquiring Hendrickson doesn't really fit into the way Morgan has constructed his roster since taking charge. But if he has a genuine conviction that the Panthers are ready to win right now, a bold bid might not be too far behind.

Morgan would not be alone in coveting Hendrickson. His previous credentials speak for themselves. The player did go through some injury problems last season, but there should still be a few more good years left before he walks away from the game.

The cost factor is far more complex. Several suitors are going to drive up the price. Hendrickson could get around $25 million per season, but it might even be more than that if there is enough leverage. Considering the Panthers have just $9.29 million in available financial resources currently, that's a problem.

If Hendrickson is willing and the contract can be structured to benefit both the player and the club, it could be a risk worth taking. And if the Panthers can somehow pull this off, it'll be the biggest statement of intent imaginable.