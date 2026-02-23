Panthers just got 51 million reasons to walk away from massive free-agent gamble

The Carolina Panthers are looking to pursue the desired upgrades to their edge-rushing room this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan made no secret of his intentions, and the fact that he believes this team is ready to win right now dictates that a free-agent splash could be coming.

That will obviously be dependent on the money Carolina can free up before the legal tampering window commences. Much will also depend on which veteran options are allowed to test the market. Not every projected free agent will be allowed to take their chances elsewhere, but Morgan must strike with supreme conviction when opportunities arise.

Fans are dreaming big. The Panthers won the NFC South and reached the playoffs last season, representing a major step in the right direction. However, Morgan also knows more is required if the club wants to achieve similar heights with a more difficult schedule in 2026.

Carolina Panthers should think twice before pursuing Trey Hendrickson in free agency

Going down the draft route should be considered. But given the upside of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, an experienced performer with proven production at the highest level may be the better approach.

Trey Hendrickson is the biggest name with the most glittering credentials. His time with the Cincinnati Bengals may be over after his relationship with the franchise soured. Acquiring him won't be cheap, and there are enough reasons to steer Morgan clear of this potential acquisition upon further examination.

Hendrickson was the NFL's sack leader in 2023 and 2024. However, he sustained significant injuries last season, limiting him to just seven games. Whether that had anything to do with his turbulent offseason while he waited for more money is anyone's guess, but it might give the Panthers more reasons to pause.

That takes on greater significance when one considers the cost it might take to get Hendrickson on board. According to Spotrac, the former Florida Atlantic standout is expected to command $25.44 million per season on a two-year, $50.89 million deal. The player may also want guarantees on a third year, which is risky for someone who recently turned 31.

This doesn't seem like the move Morgan would make, given how he's gone about constructing his roster over the last two years.

Whether his mindset changes after such a successful season remains to be seen, but Hendrickson's possible contract and lingering questions about his longevity don't make him a realistic option. That's without considering the lack of salary-cap space Carolina has at its disposal right now and the fit within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme.

Placing a call to see what it might take for Hendrickson to join the Panthers will be considered. However, fans shouldn't expect it to go much further than that.