Panthers make massive Jaelan Phillips move and Eagles frustration spills out

The Carolina Panthers sent shockwaves through the NFL by agreeing to terms with Jaelan Phillips soon after the legal tampering window opened. It was a massive statement of intent from general manager Dan Morgan, who's locked up one of the top edge rushers on the market.

And it's not going down well with those connected to his old employers.

It seemed for a long time as if Phillips would work out another contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. They extended interior lineman Jordan Davis in advance, and general manager Howie Roseman reportedly wanted to keep the core intact. Time ran out, and Morgan struck with conviction to seal the deal.

The Panthers have reportedly agreed on a four-year, $120 million deal with Phillips. This is top-tier money, and Carolina will be expecting top-tier production. But the reaction of one Eagles expert leaves no doubt about what this signing could mean for the NFC South club.

Carolina Panthers' coup for Jaelan Phillips has Eagles expert questioning everything

Anthony Miller of Inside the Iggles thought losing Phillips was a nightmare scenario for the Eagles. It also brought questions about what went wrong between the player and Roseman for things to get this far.

"All the signs seem to point that the Eagles were heading in the right direction with Phillips and that he would be back. Eagles fans are now left wondering what happened between Phillips and general manager Howie Roseman."

This is a testament to Phillips's impact in Philadelphia, albeit briefly. He arrived at the NFC East club via trade from the Miami Dolphins before the 2025 deadline, instantly bringing more dynamism and burst to the edge. It wasn't enough to cover up the offensive problems and friction behind the scenes, but it was enough for the Panthers to take the plunge.

Morgan wasn't happy with the pass-rush last season. Placing Phillips opposite Nic Scourton instantly changes Carolina's outlook. With Princely Umanmielen and Patrick Jones II also around, this could be a formidable quartet if everyone gets a clear run of luck on the health front.

Eagles fans aren't happy about it, but they can't pay everybody. They couldn't match what the Panthers were willing to pay, and Morgan wasn't kidding when he outlined his desire to make the bold moves needed to turn this critical position group around.

Philadelphia's loss is Carolina's gain. It's a big price tag to live up to, but the Panthers have supreme confidence in Phillips to deliver.