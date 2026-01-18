Panthers may be inching closer than ever to losing Ejiro Evero

The Carolina Panthers extended defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero last year. It's no surprise they kept that secret after his unit's historically bad campaign, but it looks like a shrewd move in the grand scheme of things.

Evero got a better tune out of his defense in 2025. This was a positive for the Panthers, but it also means that they may be closer than ever to losing the progressive play-caller to a head-coaching opportunity.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders are meeting in person with Evero in South Florida next week. This will be his second interview with the AFC West club, the first being a virtual one. With the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers also submitting interview requests, it's clear he's in high demand.

Ejiro Evero is inching closer to Carolina Panthers exit amid head-coaching buzz

Getting a second interview with the Raiders is telling. Others are still being considered for the job, but this shows their interest is legitimate. As for the Panthers? They need to put the correct contingencies in place to avoid losing the momentum they've generated throughout the 2025 campaign.

The Panthers always knew this day would come. Evero came to the franchise as a potential future head coach. Last season's failures saw these hopes dashed briefly, but Carolina never stopped believing in the coordinator. Their faith was rewarded, and even if they do end up losing him to a top job during this cycle, they get a compensatory third-round selection in return.

Evero isn't the only candidate being examined in Las Vegas. Mike McDaniel will also have an in-person meeting, and others also remain in the mix. However, those in power at the Raiders must have been suitably impressed by his plans to take the struggling franchise forward to warrant a closer investigation.

General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will already have a succession plan in place. They could opt for an in-house promotion to retain continuity, with the likes of Todd Wash or Jonathan Cooley the most likely candidates for a step up in responsibilities. There is also the possibility of an outside hire, and there are several worthy routes the Panthers might want to take if Evero does take his chances elsewhere.

After some near misses and being completely overlooked last year, fans are starting to wonder whether this is the cycle in which someone takes the plunge with Evero. The league clearly holds him in high regard, and the Panthers do too. It'll be interesting to see how things unfold, but Canales must be ready to strike if, or when, he departs.

That's the only way to soften the blow. And make no mistake; Evero getting a head-coaching job would be a blow.