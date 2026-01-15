The head coaching race for Panthers DC Ejiro Evero just got more crowded

Ejiro Evero is a man in demand. The Carolina Panthers are confident in bringing the defensive coordinator back after agreeing to a contract extension last year. However, that is out of their hands for now.

Evero has already spoken to the Las Vegas Raiders about their head-coaching vacancy. The Atlanta Falcons, who missed out on John Harbaugh, have also placed an interview request. Now, a third and perhaps most significant franchise has come calling.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers have also submitted an interview request for Evero. They are looking for a new head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down following a prolific 19-year stint with the AFC North club. Several other candidates are being considered, but he's on the shortlist.

This could be the year Ejiro Evero leaves the Carolina Panthers for a head-coaching job

This is another sign of how the league views Evero. Things didn't go well in 2024, as the Panthers conceded the most points in a single season in NFL history, but they never lost faith. Carolina extended him rather than cutting him loose, and although things were far from perfect in 2025, the growth was notable.

The Panthers will get a compensatory third-round pick if Evero does enough for a head-coaching opportunity. He's always been seen as someone with the leadership qualities to get a top job. It's been an up-and-down three-year journey in Carolina, but the last thing head coach Dave Canales wants is losing him now, when everything is finally trending on the right path.

Whether it's this offseason or in the future, Evero will probably be a head coach one day. That might arrive quicker than expected, but if he does stick around and the Panthers' defense continues to evolve encouragingly under his leadership, there will be a queue of suitors looking to make him an offer next time around.

It'll be interesting to see what the immediate future holds. This is all valuable experience for Evero, and if it doesn't work out, he's happy to keep plowing forward in Carolina.

The Steelers are a storied franchise that always gives its head coaches plenty of time to put their ambitious plans in place. That makes them a more attractive destination than most. Still, the play-caller isn't the only one being brought in for the job.

As for the Panthers? General manager Dan Morgan stated that they are making plans if Evero departs. An in-house promotion for someone like Jonathan Cooley couldn't be dismissed, but there are also plenty of outside options worthy of closer investigation.

Morgan will cross that bridge when he gets to it. But with three interviews and eight head coaching spots left, maybe this is Evero's year.