Panthers take stunning risk that could put Bryce Young in serious danger

The Carolina Panthers have some concerns at the left tackle spot after Ikem Ekwonu ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoffs. He could miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign, so general manager Dan Morgan must come up with the right contingencies to ensure no momentum is lost.

Fans were eagerly awaiting developments. But the first move at offensive tackle left most around the league scratching their heads in disbelief.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers have agreed to terms with Stone Forsythe on a one-year deal. He's a five-year pro who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the jubilant reaction from fans of the AFC West club upon his departure is enough to make anyone worry.

Carolina Panthers need a whole lot more than Stone Forsythe at offensive tackle

Forsythe knows head coach Dave Canales well from their time together on the Seattle Seahawks. He's a massive presence at 6-foot-9 with the wingspan to match. Even so, the consistency was nowhere near the level required during his one season in Las Vegas.

Raiders fans would strongly argue that the 704 snaps Forsythe played for the club in 2025 were 704 too many. He gave up 11 sacks, conceded five penalties, and looked completely flustered more often than not. His 55.2 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 76th out of 89 qualifying offensive tackles. His 53.6 pass-blocking grade ranked 78th. Perhaps the Panthers see some untapped potential, but this cannot be the only move Morgan makes.

Forsythe is likely seen as the swing tackle option, potentially replacing free agent Yosh Nijman. That looks like a downgrade, and considering how much backup offensive linemen could play, it's no surprise to see some sections of the fan base raising serious concern about this reported transaction.

The Panthers could still draft an offensive tackle at No. 19 or slightly further down the pecking order. That's the best option, especially considering the money committed to Carolina's protection. Morgan could add another free agent at some stage, depending on who becomes available. But acquiring Forsythe cannot be it.

That would be organizational malpractice.

Morgan probably knows Forsythe's limitations, but he's willing to bet on Carolina's coaching staff bringing out more from the player. Ekownu's recovery timeline remains unknown, which makes quarterback Bryce Young's blindside among the team's most pressing priorities after the Panthers agreed to terms with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency.

Alarm bells are ringing, but it would be surprising if the Panthers didn't add more to the offensive tackle position.