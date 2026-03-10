Panthers push all in on $120 million gamble to fix their biggest weakness

The Carolina Panthers entered free agency wanting to make a splash. It had been almost a year since they had nearly completed one of the biggest offseason signings in recent franchise memory by attempting to sign defensive tackle Milton Williams to a long-term deal, only for the asking price to be too steep.

This year, the approach is different. The Panthers are coming off their first playoff appearance in eight years, and their near-upset of the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, along with their progression as a franchise, has caught the attention of many.

Including some key free agents.

Carolina Panthers signaled their clear intent with Jaelan Phillips splash

When the legal tampering period opened, general manager Dan Morgan made his presence known, agreeing to terms with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a monster four-year, $120 million contract, averaging $30 million per year with up to $80 million in guaranteed money. This gives the Panthers the dynamic pass rusher they have craved for the past two years.

One of the biggest needs this offseason for Carolina was on the defensive edge. While Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen flashed as rookies, D.J. Wonnum underwhelmed, and Patrick Jones II played in just four games before a back injury ended his season. The Panthers finished with the worst quarterback pressure rate in the league, according to NFL Pro.

It was time to address the position once and for all. This was a massive need for the Panthers' defense, but their solution was simple: add the most dynamic pass rusher available. Phillips was that guy.

Phillips has been a talented pass rusher since his days at Miami, both as a future first-round draft choice with the Hurricanes and as a professional with the Dolphins. An Achilles tear in 2023 and a torn ACL in 2024 will make some people nervous. However, when the veteran is healthy, he is a one-on-one winner who uses explosiveness and violence to dominate with inside swim moves, providing physical edge-setting.

Carolina's marquee addition is a perfect fit for the Panthers' defense under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, a former disciple of Vic Fangio. Phillips has spent his entire career in this system, and he will know what is asked of him within the defense.

Some may call this an overpay, given his injury history and the fact that he has never had a season with at least 10 sacks. Yet, in free agency, overpaying for talent is the name of the game.

The Panthers, including Morgan, clearly believe in the talent Phillips possesses. It may have been an overpay, but one Carolina is willing to do, as has been its approach for the past three offseasons, including this year.

Carolina got better because of Phillips. With the trust in growth and general evolution of the young rushers on the edge and the hope of a healthy season from Jones, this group could emerge as the most improved aspect of the roster in 2026.