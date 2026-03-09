Panthers' bombshell Jaelan Phillips deal already has the locker room buzzing

The Carolina Panthers caused an early uproar when the legal tampering window commenced by reportedly agreeing to terms with free-agent edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Nobody saw this coming. It caught almost everyone off guard, which is precisely the way general manager Dan Morgan likes to go about his business.

This represents a massive statement of intent in a critical position of need for the Panthers. And the move came with a big-time seal of approval from one of his new defensive teammates.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have worked out a four-year, $120 million deal with Phillips. The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly looking to keep him around on an extension, but Morgan struck with supreme conviction to get their guy. And this could be the explosive pass-rushing force this team hasn't had since Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants.

Carolina Panthers' Jaelan Phillips deal got Mike Jackson Sr.'s seal of approval

This move sent shockwaves through the fan base and received widespread approval on social media. Analysts couldn't believe the Panthers pulled this off, and cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. also made his feelings on the deal known in no uncertain terms.

It was a simple message from Jackson, but it spoke volumes. And it was echoed across Carolina's passionate support.

Phillips' arrival could change everything for the Panthers. It gives Ejiro Evero's defense someone who can consistently generate pressure. Carolina mustered just 82 quarterback hurries during the 2025 season. The former Miami Hurricanes standout gained 60 by himself in two different stops. That speaks volumes. And if the trend continues, the Panthers' defensive dynamic will shift completely.

It's no wonder Jackson was so jubilant. Having players who can cause havoc in opposing backfields makes coverage much easier. On the flipside, Phillips no doubt looked at Carolina's elite-level boundary cornerback tandem as something that can make his life easier, too.

If anyone around the league was still skeptical about how serious the Panthers are about contending, this leaves no doubt. Phillips was among the most coveted free agents on the market. Much like with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, they spared no expense to get him on board. And if he has a similar impact to the two interior offensive linemen, it's all systems go.

Jackson's thoughts are probably reflected throughout Carolina's locker room. And who knows, perhaps it'll make things a lot easier to attract other free agents of interest along the way.