Panthers spark massive reaction after Dan Morgan unleashes bold offseason plan

As free agency approached, the Carolina Panthers and general manager Dan Morgan understood what was needed for this roster.

The pass rush and linebacker groups both vastly underwhelmed last season. Andy Dalton showed he was on his last legs as a backup quarterback. Cade Mays needed to make noise entering a contract year, too.

The Panthers did nothing but make big splash after big splash to address their key needs in free agency. While they may not be finished yet after the first wave of the open market, Carolina has received positive fanfare for their signings, along with a superb grade following a chaotic week in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers receive high praise for their initial offseason moves

Morgan signed two of the best free agents available in pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd to drastically upgrade their defensive front seven. Later on, they signed veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett as starter Bryce Young's new backup, while also adding wide receiver John Metchie III, center Luke Fortner, and left tackle Rasheed Walker.

However, the Panthers also had a few key departures, such as running back Rico Dowdle, Mays, and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, who was released to save $10.5 million on Carolina's salary cap in 2026.

CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles gave out grades to all 32 teams on their free-agent moves so far, and Carolina received an A-. He noted the holes at running back and center as key reasons why it isn't a solid A or A+.

"The Panthers haven't been shy, doling out $120 million to Phillips and another $45 million to Lloyd. Phillips was arguably the best EDGE on the market, and Lloyd was clearly the top off-ball linebacker. Carolina now has legit Pro Bowl talents, all in their 20s, at all three levels: Derrick Brown and Phillips up front, Lloyd at linebacker and Jaycee Horn in the secondary. There's some other young talent there, too.

"Carolina needs to fill the holes Dowdle's and Mays' departures created, and some more juice on offense would be nice, but this is a strong start."

It is certainly a great start, showcasing Morgan's true aggression in much-needed improvement in the defensive front-seven.

The defense now has young cornerstone talents who can turn the unit into a potential threat in 2026. It wouldn't be fair to call running back a concern at the moment until we see the progression from 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, but the need for a long-term, stable center is fair to observe.

How the Panthers approach the next wave of free agency will be interesting to watch, as well as their steps in attacking the NFL Draft. Either way, the franchise is off to a great start with momentum for the 2026 campaign.