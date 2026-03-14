Panthers fans had the same reaction to Jonathon Brooks' message after lost season

After missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from a second ACL tear, running back Jonathon Brooks sent a message on social media that immediately caught the attention of Carolina Panthers fans.

“Still got some unfinished business in 25, see you soon."

For a player whose career has been defined more by rehabilitation timelines than carries so far, that short message said plenty.

Jonathon Brooks sends timely message after Carolina Panthers lost Rico Dowdle

Brooks’ first two NFL seasons have been anything but normal. The former Texas standout entered the league as a second-round pick in 2024 but was already recovering from an ACL tear suffered during his final college season.

He eventually made his NFL debut late in his rookie year. But as things started looking up, Brooks tore the same ACL in Week 14, ending his season.

Still, teammates say the work behind the scenes has never stopped. Running back Chuba Hubbard recently praised Brooks’ commitment during the recovery process.

“JB is one of the hardest workers I’ve seen,” Hubbard said. “He’s a young cat. He’s my dog… the time is now, you got to get back to work and focus on now.”

According to those inside the building, Brooks has spent months grinding through rehab while staying closely connected with the team, whether that’s attending meetings, watching practices, and even interacting with fans before games.

Despite the lost time, Carolina has never wavered in its belief that Brooks can be a difference maker. Head coach Dave Canales offered an encouraging update earlier this offseason, noting how impressive the backfield presence has looked during the recovery process.

“He’s flying around,” Canales said. “He’s one of the more powerful, explosive athletes that we have-- and he’s going to have an opportunity to compete to start for this team.”

Carolina’s backfield picture has quietly shifted this offseason. Rico Dowdle, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2025, signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, opening up some more touches.

Brooks may even be embracing a symbolic fresh start. The young running back may switch jersey numbers in 2026, moving from No. 24 to No. 25, the same number he wore during his high school career in Texas.

The 2026 campaign is a chance for Brooks to finally begin the career Carolina envisioned when it drafted him. And if his latest message is any indication, the player believes that moment is getting closer.

With unfinished business still on his mind, the Panthers may soon get the version of Brooks they’ve been waiting for all along.