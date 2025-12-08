Panthers draft pick lost to a nightmare injury drops subtle sign of life

All the hype centers on the Carolina Panthers' current running back tandem of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, who could spearhead a possible quest for the NFC South championship. But there is one forgotten playmaker who is looking to bounce back from some grave misfortune in the not-too-distant future.

Hubbard was the focal point coming into the campaign. Dowdle was the free-agent revelation who's taken the Panthers by storm. Fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne is also contributing, albeit in the return game rather than generating prominent carries this early into his professional career.

And then, there's Jonathon Brooks.

Jonathon Brooks is aiming to return in time for Carolina Panthers OTAs

The 2024 second-round pick was arguably the best running back in his class. Carolina thought a lot of the player, trading up to secure his services at No. 46 overall, despite his recovery from a torn ACL. It was a long road for Brooks, but the same issue in the same knee ended his rookie exploits almost as quickly as they began.

Brooks was placed on the physically unable to perform list, ruling him out for the entire 2025 campaign. It's been out of sight, out of mind, since, but the former Texas standout told Joe Person of The Athletic that he is aiming to get back onto the practice field in time for OTAs before ramping things up at training camp.

"I want to be back for OTAs so I can get back on that football field and get back to running the plays full speed, being in a team setting. Just so whenever we do hit (training) camp, I can hit the ground running and ultimately, just prove myself." Jonathon Brooks via The Athletic

There haven't been any updates from the team regarding Brooks; they've got far more pressing priorities. But the player's revelations suggest he is progressing well, and the Panthers should see the best of him as preparations for the 2026 campaign gather pace.

This has massive ramifications attached. Hubbard is under contract for three more years. Etienne is also on the books, but Dowdle is a pending free agent. He'll want to be paid accordingly after a standout year. If Brooks is making encouraging strides, and those in power still believe he can be impactful, that might influence their decision about the veteran's status beyond 2025.

That's for the future. For now, Brooks will take things step by step. Two ACL tears on the same knee mean everyone will be cautious before confidence increases. However, this ordeal has only made him more determined to succeed in the long term.

And it would be a massive shock if the Panthers didn't give him a legitimate chance to do precisely that.