ESPN analyst questions Jonathon Brooks' future and Panthers fans are stunned

Carolina Panthers fans are eagerly anticipating the return of running back Jonathon Brooks this offseason. The 2024 second-round pick is hoping to take his place on the practice field for OTAs, which would be the biggest boost imaginable for a player who's been through more turmoil than most.

However, one NFL analyst questioned just where Brooks might fit in Carolina's running back dynamic if he cannot return to anything like his college form.

The Panthers traded up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Brooks, knowing he would miss considerable time as a rookie after tearing his ACL at Texas. Suffering the same injury to the same knee was a devastating blow, ensuring he missed the entire 2025 campaign. Now, he's nearing a return, and hopefully, this will be the end of his concerning health problems.

ESPN analyst turns up the heat on Jonathon Brooks before long-awaited Carolina Panthers return

Carolina's faith in Brooks has never wavered. At the same time, his ability to be athletic, elusive, and explosive is unknown after another grueling rehabilitation process. The Panthers will give him a shot, but they also have to cover their bases to bring him along gradually.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN went a different route, claiming that Brooks would benefit from a change of scenery. The analyst highlighted Chuba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne's presence on the depth chart, and either Rico Dowdle re-signing or a possible replacement coming into the fold, as reasons why he may not fit into the team's plans after so long out of their thoughts.

"They did not know [Jonathon] Brooks would tear that same ACL again after just nine NFL carries. Now, Brooks has to face the question of whether there is room for him in the Carolina backfield. Rico Dowdle is a free agent. But even if Dowdle doesn't re-sign, the Panthers still have Chuba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne. Brooks might need to go elsewhere to finally get his NFL shot." Aaron Schatz

This seems way off the mark, for now at least.

The Panthers have given Brooks all the time he needs to recover at his own pace. They signed Dowdle to ease the pressure. Head coach Dave Canales was encouraged by his progress, and there is legitimate excitement about what he could possibly bring to Carolina's backfield alongside quarterback Bryce Young.

It also remains a precarious situation.

Carolina will take things step by step with Brooks, closely monitoring his fitness, progress, and everything in between. He's not going to jump back in and immediately become the player who was a leading Heisman Trophy candidate before getting hurt at Texas. His offseason growth needs to be gradual, with Week 1 as the only target.

Optimism remains high around Brooks. But seeing is believing.