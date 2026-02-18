ESPN analyst predicts best-case Rico Dowdle outcome as Panthers uncertainty grows

The rumor mill is swirling around where running back Rico Dowdle could end up when he's inevitably allowed to leave by the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Nothing has been confirmed one way or another. However, the signs point to general manager Dan Morgan letting the veteran take his chances elsewhere after just one season with the franchise.

Things fizzled out for Dowdle after taking the Panthers by storm earlier in the campaign. The former South Carolina star became a capable fill-in as Jonathon Brooks spent the year recovering from his second torn ACL on the same knee. With the 2024 second-round pick expected to return in time for OTAs, and the team's investment in Chuba Hubbard, it's hard to envisage a scenario where Morgan would stump up the cash needed to keep him around.

Attention then turns to Dowdle's next stop. There should be interest in the open market. If he gets the chance to land on a contender, that would be the best-case scenario in no uncertain terms.

Rico Dowdle tabbed as ideal J.K. Dobbins replacement as Carolina Panthers exit nears

Matt Bowen of ESPN thought Dowdle would be a great fit for the Denver Broncos as a ready-made replacement for J.K. Dobbins. This would put him in another backfield tandem, but operating in Sean Payton's concepts behind an exceptional offensive line would be a difficult proposition to turn down.

"[Rico] Dowdle would step in for free agent J.K. Dobbins to pair with RJ Harvey in Denver's backfield. In this scenario, Dowdle would split touches with Harvey, and his decisive, downhill running style works on the goal line in coach Sean Payton's offense. Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards and had 26 carries of 10 or more yards last season with the Panthers." Matt Bowen, ESPN

Dowdle's physical running style looks well-suited to Payton's system. His potential partnership with R.J. Harvey would also give the head coach a 1-2 backfield punch similar to the one he deployed with the New Orleans Saints, featuring Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

Despite falling in the playoffs, the Broncos are not that far away. Had quarterback Bo Nix not gotten hurt, perhaps they would have been in the Super Bowl. Fortune wasn't on their side, but another bold bid is expected next time around, with a few tweaks to the lineup.

If the Broncos decide not to keep Dobbins, then Dowdle becomes a viable option if the money works for all parties. The Panthers will be bracing for his departure, and there are plenty of intriguing possibilities set to become free agents who can fill the void if Morgan decides that more is needed.

Dowdle is a solid player who served a purpose in Carolina. But that's as far as this relationship is likely to go.