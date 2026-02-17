Panthers' Rico Dowdle just saw the door crack open for dream free agency switch

Rico Dowdle is looking to get paid in free agency. The Carolina Panthers got some outstanding returns from the running back before things tailed off down the stretch, but they might not be willing to part ways with the cash it could take to keep him around.

Nothing has been set in stone, but all signs point to Dowdle leaving the franchise after just one season. The veteran served his purpose, but with money tied into Chuba Hubbard and the intriguing return to health of Jonathon Brooks, his services may no longer be required.

There should be market interest in Dowdle when he eventually tests it. And an intriguing development elsewhere around the league could crack the window open for a dream move.

Seahawks could need another running back, and Rico Dowdle fits the bill

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks do not plan to use the franchise or transition tag on Kenneth Walker III. The newly crowned Super Bowl champions have other free agents they are looking to prioritize. The senior insider also highlighted the team's need to pay elite wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba after his sensational campaign.

The Seahawks will probably make Walker an offer to stay, but they will let him test the market to see if he can get a better offer elsewhere. General manager John Schneider is renowned for wanting the best for his players, whether that's in Seattle or elsewhere. He won't want to lose his primary backfield force. Still, the price has only gone up after his Super Bowl MVP performance against the New England Patriots.

Schneider will already be making contingencies in the event that Walker departs the franchise. Dowdle is one of the best free-agent running backs available, and he would be a lot cheaper to sign than it would be to extend their current starter.

His aggressive running style and blocking ability are similar to Walker's, albeit less hyped. Dowdle would likely jump at the chance to join the Super Bowl champions, and his physical approach could put up decent numbers behind an exceptional offensive line.

It's a fluid situation. The Seahawks may not show any interest, and Walker may end up staying after seeing where he could end up instead. Dowdle will leave everything to his representatives, but if Seattle does come calling, it would be a difficult proposition to turn down.

As for the Panthers? They'll be planning for Dowdle's exit. Hubbard, Brooks, and Trevor Etienne will be around. Morgan could also target another cost-effective veteran or draft pick to fill the void.

The options are endless, even if Dowdle probably won't come along for the ride.