Rico Dowdle power move all but confirms Panthers exit in free agency

Rico Dowdle is coming off his second straight season of more than 1,000 rushing yards. This is also his second straight year of free agency, and the Carolina Panthers running back is looking to make the most of his newly acquired momentum.

And a notable power move from Dowdle all but confirms that his time in Carolina is done.

Dowdle's one season with the Panthers was a win-win for both parties. It gave Carolina a solid contributor who exceeded expectations on a cost-effective contract. It also gave the player a chance to showcase what he could do from a prominent role behind an outstanding offensive line.

Even so, it's starting to look like Dowdle and the Panthers will go their separate ways.

Rico Dowdle makes power play to maximize free agency before inevitable Carolina Panthers' exit

The former South Carolina star was unhappy with his lack of involvement down the stretch and into the postseason, which will play a role in where things go from here. General manager Dan Morgan was noncommittal on the veteran while laying out his intent with players such as quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Jalen Coker.

It's not hard to read between the lines here.

In readiness for free agency, Dowdle has signed with Athletes First. He will be represented by the formidable team of Trey Smith and David Mulugheta. He is also reportedly looking to make the most of this free agency window to secure the best possible financial package.

Smith and Mulugheta are respected negotiators known for getting the best deals for their players. Dowdle wants to jump on this train and finally secure the lucrative long-term deal he's been seeking. That won't be from the Panthers, at least reading between the lines.

Morgan is not going to overpay. The Panthers have money tied to Chuba Hubbard, who signed a four-year extension during the 2024 campaign. They are expecting Jonathon Brooks to return for OTAs, which would represent a significant boost if he can stay injury-free moving forward. Carolina also has confidence in Trevor Etienne, who became a productive kick returner as a rookie.

And if Morgan decides more is needed, there will be cheaper options in free agency or the draft.

As for Dowdle? He's now got the best possible representation to get the contract befitting of someone with such outstanding production over the last two seasons.

It won't be top-tier money, but a longer commitment than one season seems feasible. Teams are always looking for tone-setting running backs with aggressive tendencies. But this looks like a good time for the Panthers to go in a different direction.

Fans will wish Dowdle well. And if he does get a decent deal in free agency, he can thank head coach Dave Canales.