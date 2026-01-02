Panthers’ $3M revelation may be playing his last snap for Carolina in Week 18

A lot would have to go wrong for the Carolina Panthers to miss the playoffs in 2025. But if they lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons are defeated by the New Orleans Saints, that's precisely what will happen.

The Panthers are striving to ensure that doesn't happen. Focus turned quickly to this weekend's crunch clash, and confidence remains high that this upstart group can get over the hump. There is a lot to play for, and there isn't just knockout football at stake this weekend.

If Carolina capitulates, attention immediately turns to the 2026 offseason. And for one of the league's most profitable free-agent signings last spring, missing out on the postseason could be the end of his time with the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers have a big decision to make with Rico Dowdle this offseason

When the Panthers signed Rico Dowdle to a one-year, $2.75 million deal this offseason, he was expected to play a backup role behind Chuba Hubbard in Carolina's backfield. However, it didn't take long to realize he would have a much greater influence on the team's offensive game plan.

Dowdle's urgency, aggression, and explosiveness were a breath of fresh air. When Hubbard missed time through injury, the former South Carolina standout got the chance to adopt lead-back responsibilities. He seized the moment and took over the top spot, going over 1,000 rushing yards on the campaign.

He needs just seven yards to reach 1,350 yards from scrimmage, which would trigger a $1 million bonus in his contract. Dowdle is also one touchdown away from an extra $250,000, which is a highly attainable goal in Carolina's regular-season finale.

After that, things are less certain.

Dowdle is out of contract and seeking payment. He bet on himself last year, and now it's time to collect. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether paying another running back is a risk worth taking.

They already have a lot of money tied to Hubbard, who signed a four-year extension last season. Fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne will be looking for more involvement in 2026, and there is also the pending return of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks to factor into the equation.

If Dowdle gets another commitment from Carolina, he will have earned it. But if the money doesn't work for general manager Dan Morgan and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, the veteran could be free to take his chances elsewhere.

Dowdle isn't worrying about that now. He's put himself in a strong position for another deal in Carolina or elsewhere in free agency. But first, helping the Panthers finish the job and make the playoffs is the primary objective.

Everything after that is out of his hands.