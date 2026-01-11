Rico Dowdle just sent the Panthers a stern message they can’t dodge

The Carolina Panthers got some outstanding production from Rico Dowdle this season. He was aggressive, assured, and purposeful with almost every carry out of the backfield to take over the starting running back spot. But things tailed off in the end.

Dowdle was a non-factor in Carolina's narrow wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, mustering just nine rushing yards from five carries. He brought in one target for six receiving yards, which represented a damning indictment of how the coaching staff perceives his waning abilities.

This has not gone unnoticed by the player. And his stern message to the Panthers means plans must be made for his impending exit when free agency begins.

Rico Dowdle gave the biggest hint yet about his uncertain Carolina Panthers future

The former South Carolina star cut a frustrated figure in the locker room after the contest. Dowdle seemed perplexed about his lack of use with everything on the line. He also stated that it will enter his mind when it is time to decide his future this spring.

Rico Dowdle says his decreased carries at the end of the season will impact his thinking in free agency. Says he wants to go somewhere where he can get bulk of the carries. pic.twitter.com/48v2892fZS — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 11, 2026

It's not hard to read between the lines here.

The Panthers have a lot of money committed to Chuba Hubbard. They are getting Jonathon Brooks back from a torn ACL, and Trevor Etienne is another long-term investment. Dowdle may have gone over 1,000 rushing yards this season, but it's starting to look like his time in Carolina will be a one-and-done deal.

Dowdle hasn't eclipsed 60 rushing yards since Week 9. In Carolina's two most important games of the year — against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at home against the Rams — he secured 19 combined rushing yards. There was far more trust in Hubbard, who accumulated 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns from 13 carries.

This has clearly left Dowdle feeling resentful. He wanted to be the lead guy with the Dallas Cowboys, but they had other plans. It looked like he may be able to become the alpha in Carolina's running back room, but he couldn't sustain a sensational start. And the writing is firmly on the wall.

A parting of the ways is imminent. Dowdle should get another opportunity elsewhere, but he's not in the elite category typically associated with bellcow backs these days. Most teams now adopt a committee approach, so he may be out of luck in his pursuit of securing a free run at an RB1 gig elsewhere.

As for the Panthers? They have Hubbard and Etienne. They will hopefully get to see the real Brooks after a luckless start to his NFL journey. And if that's not enough, Morgan will add via free agency or the draft.

This is the business. And in all honesty, Dowdle didn't do enough down the stretch.