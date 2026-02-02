Rico Dowdle just got an unlikely boost before potential Panthers exit

The Carolina Panthers got what they needed and more from running back Rico Dowdle during his one season with the franchise. It's starting to look like he'll leave in free agency, and he's thoroughly deserving of the money coming his way.

If Dowdle's stint in Carolina turns out to be fleeting, this was a mutually beneficial relationship.

The Panthers needed another dependable veteran to compensate for the absence of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks. Dowdle got the chance to log meaningful reps and prove his 1,000-yard rushing season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 wasn't just a flash in the pan. Things couldn't have gone much better for either, and that contributed significantly to Carolina's return to the postseason.

Rico Dowdle acknowledged for exceptional Carolina Panthers contribution before free agency

Dowdle's lack of usage down the stretch didn't sit well with the player. His production regressed significantly, with the wear and tear of a grueling campaign taking its toll. With Brooks returning, and the Panthers also boasting Chuba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne in the backfield, the South Carolina product looks like the odd man out.

If Dowdle and the Panthers go their separate ways as expected, he's got a strong résumé for other teams to examine in greater detail. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus gave the backfield force another boost, proclaiming him as Carolina's best signing of the 2025 offseason.

"The Panthers likely expected [Rico] Dowdle to be the backup to Chuba Hubbard for the majority of the 2025 season, but the former was almost impossible to keep off the field for certain stretches. Dowdle notched a 70.7 PFF rushing grade with 3.12 yards after contact per attempt and 10 runs of 15 or more yards. The former Cowboy ultimately significantly outsnapped Hubbard, even though Dowdle’s usage waned a bit at the end of the year." Bradley Locker

Dowdle emerged from Hubbard's understudy into an integral part of the team's offensive strategy. His explosion provided an injection of energy that was sorely lacking previously, and head coach Dave Canales rode the wave until things began to fizzle out. He may have been given reduced involvement at the business end of the season, but the Panthers would not have won the NFC South or reached the playoffs without his contribution.

Now, Dowdle wants to cash in. He'll know how running backs are perceived once they get close to 30. He'll be 28 before the 2026 campaign begins, so this could be his last shot to get a lucrative financial commitment.

As for the Panthers? They have Hubbard to shoulder the load. If Brooks' injury problems are behind him, he could be a legitimate difference-maker. And there is also the prospect of acquiring another running back either in free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft.

Those plans likely won't include Dowdle, but that doesn't diminish his significant impact this season.