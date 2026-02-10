It's now or never for gifted Panthers draft pick lost to a horror injury

Nobody knows what Jonathon Brooks could potentially be two years into his NFL career. The Carolina Panthers thought a lot of the running back, trading up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to secure his talent. Unfortunately, he's been seen so seldom since.

And one Panthers writer believes Brooks is officially on the hot seat in a make-or-break Year 3 of his professional career.

Brooks has the talent. However, he suffered a torn ACL when in Heisman Trophy contention at Texas. He lasted just three games before suffering the same problem on the same knee during his rookie year in Carolina. The Panthers ended his 2025 campaign before it began, but the dual-threat is aiming to return for the start of OTAs.

Jonathon Brooks' third season with the Carolina Panthers is a pivotal one

That'll be like having a new signing if Brooks endures no more luck on the health front. Still, Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated thinks this might be his final season in Carolina if he cannot stay on the field in 2026.

"[Jonathon] Brooks' injury history is extremely concerning. He suffered a torn ACL in his final year at Texas and then re-tore the same ACL during his rookie year with the Panthers, causing him to miss all of the 2025 campaign. Carolina has only seen him healthy for three games in two seasons, so they have no idea what they have in him. If, for whatever reason, he's unable to stay on the field in 2026 or looks like a completely different player, it could be his last season in the Queen City." Schuyler Callihan

There are so many unknowns attached to Brooks' outlook. It's hard to predict how things will go from here. The Panthers have been immensely patient with the player thus far, and rightfully so. However, this will not be the case forever.

Everyone has a breaking point. Morgan is running the football operation with more purpose and professionalism. Sentiment never comes into his thought process. If Brooks cannot stay healthy or return to his old self, that's a problem.

There is a flip side to this coin.

Brooks is hungry. He's fought incredibly hard to overcome these setbacks, and he's eager to make sure the worst is firmly behind him. The Panthers should bring him along gradually, but if everything goes well and the dynamism that took college football by storm remains intact, it won't be long before the NFL sits up and takes notice.

And after everything Brooks has gone through before and after he was drafted by the Panthers, nobody would begrudge him a little bit of luck.