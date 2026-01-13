Chuba Hubbard confirms Panthers fans were right all along about Jonathon Brooks

Rico Dowdle's time with the Carolina Panthers may have run its course after just one season. However, head coach Dave Canales has an ace up his sleeve if, or when, the running back takes his chances elsewhere in free agency.

That, of course, is Jonathon Brooks.

The 2024 second-round pick has endured a torrid run of luck on the injury front in recent years. Brooks came into the Panthers recovering from a torn ACL. He sustained the same injury on the same knee in only his second game back, which caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign.

Chuba Hubbard believes Jonathon Brooks can still become a dynamic Carolina Panthers' force

It's been a long, hard road back to recovery. Brooks is hoping to return for the start of OTAs, which represents a significant positive. His supreme dedication hasn't gone unnoticed by fellow running back Chuba Hubbard, who lauded his work ethic and promised to give the former Texas star every piece of help he needs to get back into the mix.

"JB is one of the hardest workers I've seen. He's a young cat. He's my dog. Obviously, unfortunate with how things go, but like I just told him after the game, the time is now, you got to get back to work and no looking back at what happened before or looking too far into the future. Just focus on now. I'll be an asset to him in every way possible I can be. He's a great player, and I'm excited for him this year." Chuba Hubbard via Panthers.com

If Brooks can return to full health and finally put a consistent run of games together, it will be like having an extra high draft pick for the Panthers.

Everyone's forgotten that he was projected as the best running back in the 2024 class. Everyone's forgotten that he was a Heisman Trophy candidate before getting hurt. Everyone's forgotten just how phenomenal a dual-threat he could be within Canales's schematic concepts.

Hubbard doesn't believe it'll be much longer before Brooks reminds everyone what he's capable of. And with Dowdle's departure seemingly imminent, this would not only be a replacement but also a massive upgrade if the same explosiveness and dynamism remain.

It's also worth remembering that Brooks is just 22 years old. Everything is in front of him. If he'd suffered these injuries later in his career, it's a different story. Fortunately, that wasn't the case, but the Panthers will still take every precaution to prevent further setbacks.

And if things proceed as expected in the coming months, Brooks will be a player to watch closely when the 2026 season begins.