Dan Graziano delivers Jonathon Brooks injury breakthrough Panthers fans hoped for

It won't be much longer before the Carolina Panthers' situation with running back Rico Dowdle will be resolved one way or another. He's about to enter free agency, and general manager Dan Morgan will let him test the market. A return hasn't been completely ruled out, but it does seem unlikely.

Nothing is set in stone, but it doesn't seem as if the Panthers will pay another running back. And a recent insider report on the encouraging progress of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is a big reason why.

Brooks has been seldom seen since the Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He came into the franchise with a torn ACL, and the Texas product suffered the same injury on the same knee just a few short games after returning. It was a body blow that forced the dynamic dual-threat to miss the entire 2025 campaign.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano gives Carolina Panthers fans a timely boost with Jonathon Brooks update

Now, he's edging closer to a return. Brooks outlined his belief that he will be back for OTAs. Dan Graziano of ESPN believes the Panthers are hopeful he can make a contribution next season, especially given he's almost at top speed in his rehabilitation.

"I'm told [Jonathon] Brooks is making good progress in his rehab and was up over 21 mph on the treadmill in a recent workout. Carolina is at least hopeful that Brooks can contribute this season, though obviously, his health history will always make that a question."

Obviously, this is a step-by-step process, and the Panthers will remain ultra-cautious throughout the next stages of Brooks' recovery. Week 1 availability remains the goal, but this report from Graziano is easily the most encouraging development so far.

Brooks has been something of a forgotten man over the last 18 months. He had to watch from the sidelines as Carolina won the NFC South and made the playoffs. That, no doubt, only made him hungrier to return and remind the world why he was once such a highly touted draft prospect. The fact that he is reaching these speeds during workouts also suggests his explosiveness is starting to return.

The Panthers have Chuba Hubbard under contract, who showed signs of life down the stretch after initially losing his starting job to Dowdle. Carolina is also encouraged by Trevor Etenne's progress, though that was primarily as a returner during his rookie season. But if Brooks can stay healthy and return to anything like his old form, that will be a game-changer in no uncertain terms.

And the signs couldn't be any more positive right now.