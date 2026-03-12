Super Bowl winner goes full villain after inevitable Panthers release

The Carolina Panthers had to make cost-cutting measures before the new league year. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown had his contract restructured. And after no willing trade suitor came forward, veteran A'Shawn Robinson was inevitably released.

This always seemed the more likely scenario. Robinson performed well last season, but the $10.5 million in savings were needed after the Panthers splashed the cash on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. And now, Carolina will be facing the formidable interior defender twice a season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Robinson to a one-year deal with $10 million in guaranteed money. He'll likely be a 3-4 defensive end alongside Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea, which should make Carolina's division rival better against the run immediately.

Carolina Panthers will now face A'Shawn Robinson twice a season after Buccaneers deal

This raised a few eyebrows. Robinson wasn't interested in sentiment. The Panthers deemed him surplus to requirements, and he'll now get the chance to prove them wrong by staying in the NFC South.

It's all part of the business. Robinson might be able to give Tampa Bay some useful hints about Carolina's approach and schematic intricacies, but the two clubs should know each other pretty well by now. This also brings the revenge factor into play. At the same time, the Panthers' offensive line will know precisely what to expect.

Robinson bounced back from a disappointing first season in Carolina. Ejiro Evero switched him to the nose tackle spot after the Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton. He switched a lot, but the notable upturn in production helped the Panthers progress. His leadership behind the scenes also made a considerable impression on coaches and teammates.

The Alabama product has now gone from hero to villain in Carolina. Robinson isn't the first to jump ship to a division adversary, and he won't be the last. However, the Panthers need a concise plan to counter his threat because he will no doubt be circling Tampa Bay's two games against his old employers from the moment the schedule is released.

General manager Dan Morgan believed Robinson was expendable. The Panthers have Bobby Brown III to fill the void. Cam Jackson's rookie flashes leave reasons for encouragement. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of Carolina drafting another interior presence relatively high, but much will also depend on how the board shakes out.

As for Robinson? He knows there aren't many good years left before his production falls off the proverbial cliff. And after helping Carolina take NFC South supremacy from the Buccaneers' grasp, the shoe is now on the other foot.

Funny how things work out sometimes.