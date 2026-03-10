Panthers just saved $10.5 million in a release that always felt inevitable

The Carolina Panthers caused a massive splash on the first day of legal tampering by agreeing to terms with stud edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. This was an immensely positive development, but it meant sacrifices needed to be made elsewhere.

The Panthers didn't have much available cap space even before signing Phillips and Lloyd. They have even less now, so other roster moves were needed if Carolina's general manager, Dan Morgan, wanted to make additional acquisitions in the coming days.

And the first domino to fall always seemed inevitable.

Carolina Panthers save $10.5 million on their salary cap by cutting A'Shawn Robinson

Veteran defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson has officially been released, the team confirmed. The Panthers recently granted the interior force permission to seek a trade, but no willing suitor came forward. Morgan cut him loose, which saves the club $10.5 million on the team's salary cap next season.

Robinson joined the Panthers on a three-year deal in 2024 free agency. The former Alabama standout struggled to become the consistent presence needed in his first season, especially against the run. But when Derrick Brown returned from injury, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero switched him to the nose tackle spot, he put together a decent campaign in 2025.

The 2016 second-round pick ranked fifth league-wide in solo tackles. Robinson took up a lot of space and frequently collapsed the pocket. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for an extended stay, but there could be a robust market for the lineman now that teams don't have to give up draft capital to bring him into the fold.

This is just the start. Veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton is no longer needed after the Panthers agreed to a deal with Kenny Pickett. He's also been made available for trade, and calls have been made. Nothing has materialized as yet, but all signs point to his departure in the not-too-distant future.

After that, it might be a case of contract restructures. The Panthers have several franchise cornerstones on massive deals who could have their deals reworked slightly. Robert Hunt, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, and Taylor Moton are among the candidates who will also give Carolina some extra breathing space.

As for Robinson? He'll take time to assess his options before choosing his next destination. He's a Super Bowl winner with proven production over the best part of a decade. While he is the wrong side of 30 now, he could be the perfect option for a contending team looking to get over the hump.

The Panthers have enough to cope without Robinson. However, finding a cheaper solution at some stage during the draft is crucial.