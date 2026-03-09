Panthers' quiet Kenny Pickett move all but seals Andy Dalton's fate

The Carolina Panthers made no secret of their desire to find a new backup quarterback this offseason. Though Andy Dalton is still around, general manager Dan Morgan all but confirmed his imminent departure from the franchise with one telling move.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers have agreed to terms with Kenny Pickett on a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, with $4 million in guarantees. This fits what Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are seeking — a signal-caller to mold and develop behind undisputed starter Bryce Young.

What this means for Dalton's immediate future remains to be seen. The Panthers have held onto him, but they have made the three-time Pro Bowler available for trade. Schefter revealed that calls have been made, but nothing has materialized as yet.

Carolina Panthers bring the curtain down on Andy Dalton era with Kenny Pickett agreement

If a willing suitor doesn't come forward in the coming days, the Panthers will likely do the right thing and release Dalton. Pickett's arrival confirms his days are numbered, so anything Carolina gets back in return at this stage would be a bonus.

Pickett hasn't exactly set the world alight since being drafted No. 20 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He failed to make an impact with the AFC North club, and he's been traded three times throughout his career. Whether his ceiling has been reached or not is debatable, but Canales must see something in the player that can be salvaged.

If it doesn't work out, the Panthers can move on in 2027. This is no great threat to Young, either. He's the starter, and another strong campaign could see a lucrative contract extension come his way this time next year.

This must be a full-circle moment for Pickett. He was under consideration for the Panthers' pick at No. 6 overall in 2022. Fans will never forget the team of Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer, and Ben McAdoo getting the signal-caller to hold out his hands so they could see the size in person. They eventually resisted the temptation, going with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu instead.

For Pickett, this is a chance to join a vibrant locker room brimming with confidence. Learning from Young, who is growing as a player and a leader, should also benefit him greatly. Whether this becomes anything more than a short-term arrangement is up to him.

This brings the curtain down on Dalton's time in Carolina. He's been a tremendous mentor and support system for Young, especially during some turbulent times earlier in his career. But he no longer needs a security blanket, and the TCU product's waning abilities on the field were enough to go in a different direction.

That's the nature of the business, something Dalton knows all too well.