Panthers saw Bryce Young become something different after one brutal loss

The Carolina Panthers saw immense growth as a franchise in 2025, winning eight games on their way to their first NFC South title in 10 years. Quarterback Bryce Young's growing comfort is at the heart of everything.

Heading into their third season together, general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have maintained continuity across all sectors of the front office and coaching staff. There finally seems to be a direction, rising expectations that feel within reach, and trust in the leadership and talent on the roster heading into the offseason.

That trust has especially grown with Young, who enters his fourth season looking to earn a long-term contract with the Panthers after a resilient season filled with plenty of ups and downs.

Bryce Young's encouraging growth began in the Carolina Panthers' locker room

As the latest episode of Panthers Blueprint: Ascension shows, Young's progress in Year 3 caught the eye of many, especially after the team's heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Expectations were raised for Young after a chaotic sophomore campaign that saw him get benched before returning to the starting lineup and thriving as a signal-caller during the final stretch of the 2024 season. While inconsistencies plagued the No. 1 pick in 2023 throughout his junior year, the development was noticeable.

Young became more vocal in the locker room as the team struggled, with the biggest moment coming after the loss to the Saints. Simply put, it wasn't good enough, but the Alabama product took accountability in the locker room as the Blueprint episode depicts.

"We talked about being us, and that starts at the beginning of the week. We get a little rhythm, we get a little positivity. We gotta learn how to handle that. We have to be focused. Tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday—it's too hard of a league for us to come in here and think we can scratch a game off the list. It doesn't even work like that. Myself included."

CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, who once covered the Panthers as a beat reporter, described his observations of Young after this game, saying he was happy for the signal-caller and that he was a different person than what was shown a couple of years ago.

"I was happy for Bryce as a professional, because I saw him be a more vocal leader. You could see a different person at quarterback than you had the previous couple of years."

The leadership skills have never been a question for Young since the days of dominating the SEC with the Crimson Tide. The vocalness hasn't been noticeable until this past season because he was still learning and growing as an NFL player. His third campaign was the first year in which he wrested control of the offense and the locker room.

Young's playmaking ability, poise, and composure as a quarterback resonate with the rest of the team. He was a massive piece to the puzzle for the Panthers on their way to winning the NFC South. He finished the year playing his best football in the biggest games of the year, and the best may be still to come.

As Morgan begins to build the team around the quarterback, expectations will be high for Young. If he meets them, generational wealth won;t be too far behind.