Carolina Panthers 7-round 2026 mock draft sends undeniable win-now message

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. The Carolina Panthers will now begin their next phase of the offseason as they prepare for free agency next week. General manager Dan Morgan will be working the phones, and people around the league are expecting an aggressive approach from the NFC South champions.

However, it is time to get a closer look at the post-Combine results with a brand-new mock draft to help align with what went down this past week in Indianapolis. There were many standouts from the on-field workouts, and likely some from medical evaluations or team interviews that we won't hear about until much later in the process.

For now, it is time to dive into the latest seven-round Panthers mock draft. It kicks off with the selection of a defender who made himself a lot of money with a standout display.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft after the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Round 1, No. 19 overall: Dillon Thieneman

Safety | Oregon Ducks

An elite performance at the NFL Combine put Dylan Thieneman in contention to be selected anywhere in the first round. He may not be the biggest defensive back. However, he adds an excellent level of versatility to roam around as a single-high player, in the box, nickel against slot receivers or tight ends, and as a dime-backer in subpackages.

Thieneman is a terrific athlete with great ball skills and support ability against the run. If there is a safety who could be a true standout on the defensive back end as a rookie, it would be the Oregon standout.

Round 2, No. 51 overall: Malachi Lawrence

Edge Rusher | UCF Knights

Another quality performer at the Combine, Malachi Lawrence gives the Panthers all of the thresholds they look for in their pass rushers. At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds with roughly 33-inch arms, the Central Florida prospect is explosive and sudden out of his stance and has shown the ability to utilize an arsenal of rush moves.

Lawrence has the toolkit to develop into a better run defender, and what he offers now could get him by if asked to play numerous times during his rookie season.

Round 3, No. 83 overall: Skyler Bell

Wide Receiver | UConn Huskies

The big missing piece for the Panthers' wide receiver corps is a vertical threat with yards-after-catch skills who can generate big plays in space and expand the offense's capabilities.

Skyler Bell racked up nearly 1,300 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for the Huskies and put up solid numbers at the Combine. He ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and the third-best broad jump of 11-foot, 1-inch, showcasing his explosiveness in real time.

Round 4, No. 119 overall: Jager Burton

Offensive Line | Kentucky Wildcats

It feels as though Cade Mays will be testing the waters of free agency, but the center class this year provides opportunities for the Panthers to find a cost-efficient player who can help the offensive line thrive in the middle.

Jager Burton is an experienced player with 47 consecutive starts. He offers the play strength, physicality, and discipline you would want from a center.

Round 5, No. 156 overall: Kaleb Proctor

Defensive Line | Southeastern Louisiana Lions

A standout from the Shrine Bowl, Kaleb Proctor would give the Panthers a quick and violent interior rusher despite some size limitations.

Proctor would provide the defensive front legitimate pass-rush ability once he gets penetration on the inside or outside shoulder, while boasting a good enough ceiling as a run defender. This looks like good insurance for Carolina if Tershawn Wharton underperforms again.

Round 5, No. 157 overall: Dametrious Crownover

Offensive Tackle | Texas A&M Aggies

At some point, Carolina must draft an offensive tackle to develop behind Taylor Moton or potentially replace Ikem Ekwonu, who is currently recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Dametrious Crownover is an intriguing Day 3 tackle prospect, with his size and length, paired with adequate movement skills that allow him to fit into a zone-blocking system such as Carolina's.

Round 6, No. 199 overall: Matthew Hibner

Tight End | SMU Mustangs

There are some fans of Matthew Hibner, and rightfully so. He provides teams with an athletic skill set that could give the Panthers a fun developmental option behind Mitchell Evans and a free-agent signee.

At this point in the draft, Carolina should be adding depth to key positions regardless of what they do in free agency.

Round 7, No. 235 overall: Bryce Boettcher

Linebacker | Oregon Ducks

Bryce Boettcher is a player who showcased impressive physicality and run-fit ability at the Senior Bowl. A former linebacker like Morgan could be intrigued by the former Ducks starter.

If the Panthers address their linebacker room in free agency, it opens the door for Boettcher to be brought in for developmental purposes.