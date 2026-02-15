Cade Mays matched with surprising free agency reunion if Panthers move on

Cade Mays' future with the Carolina Panthers heading into free agency is not set in stone. The starting center has performed well over the last two years since being brought back to the franchise, but the money invested in the offensive line already makes re-signing him difficult to predict with any confidence.

Obviously, much will depend on the money involved. The Panthers have high earners all over the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. If Mays wants to become the latest with a projection of around $12 million per season on his next deal, general manager Dan Morgan may not want to cough up this sum with so many other needs elsewhere.

Mays would probably have a strong market if he were free to seek alternative employment. And one NFL insider thought a familiar face now coaching elsewhere could result in a surprising reunion.

Cade Mays would have a strong free-agent market if Carolina Panthers move on

Greg Auman of FOX Sports named the New York Jets as the perfect landing spot for Mays if the Panthers cannot reach a contract compromise with the player. Of course, offensive coordinator Frank Reich spent time working with the Tennessee product during his ill-fated stint as Carolina's head coach, and the AFC East club has the resources to make him an intriguing offer in this scenario.

"[Cade] Mays, 26, settled in with 12 starts in 2025, after totaling 15 in his first three years in Carolina. The Panthers are already heavily invested at guard, so if his market gets as high as some are projecting — $10-12 million a year — then Carolina might reset with a rookie at center and focus their limited cap space elsewhere. This year's center class in free agency has a lot of good-not-great options, so finding the right match in that middle-tier financial range will be important." Greg Auman

The Jets have not exactly been a beacon of positivity for their fans in recent years. There was hope that Aaron Glenn's arrival could lead to improved fortunes, but that didn't happen initially. However, they have the draft picks and salary-cap space to be aggressive this offseason in pursuit of turning the tide.

Mays wouldn't solve every problem, but he'd get them closer. As Auman said, this could lead the Panthers to find a younger, cheaper option in the 2026 NFL Draft to fill the void.

This is a fascinating dynamic for fans to watch. Carolina's offensive line must prioritize a left tackle at some stage after Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the playoffs. But if Mays departs for the Jets or another team, Morgan must have contingencies in place.

Because the last thing Carolina needs is instability around Young in Year 4 of his professional career.