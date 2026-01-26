Panthers facing uneasy Cade Mays future as ascending AFC power lurks

The Carolina Panthers don't have much available cash to spend in free agency as things stand. That will change when cuts, extensions, or restructures are decided, but it still means that general manager Dan Morgan and cap guru Brandt Tilis have some tricky navigating to do in the coming months.

This all begins with deciding what to do with Carolina's pending free agents.

Cade Mays would be high on the priority list after he cemented the starting center role in 2025. However, with so much money already tied into the offensive line, coupled with the need to find a short-term replacement for injured left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, there might not be enough spare financial resources to make the Tennessee product an acceptable offer.

Carolina Panthers bracing for impact as Texans circle Cade Mays

One NFL insider believes a team is already keeping a close eye on developments between Mays and the Panthers. Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, citing sources at the Shrine Bowl, revealed that the Houston Texans are reportedly going to make a bold bid for the interior lineman if he hits the open market. This fills a huge need while also providing quarterback C.J. Stroud with a strong anchor and communicator.

"Center Cade Mayes was not expected back and will hit the free-agent market in March. Sources here at the Shrine Bowl expect the [Houston] Texans to make a run at Mayes once free agency opens to fill the hole they have at center. Mayes, a sixth-round pick by Carolina in 2022, has started 27 games for the Panthers, including 20 over the past two seasons." Tony Pauline

Projections suggest that Mays could get $12 million per year. That might be too rich for Carolina, meaning some middle ground must be reached to suit everybody. The Texans may not be the only ones waiting in the wings, so Morgan needs to resolve this matter or act swiftly on a contingency plan to avoid losing momentum.

This seems like a good time for Mays to cash in. He's ascending with almost two full years of NFL starting experience. He also performed well, displaying the pre-snap command and accomplished protection that represented a breath of fresh air.

This is the sort of thing Morgan's typically rewarded throughout his time as general manager. At the same time, Ekwonu's injury has altered the landscape, so the Panthers could just as easily let Mays take his chances elsewhere and find a cheaper alternative.

Time will tell on all fronts, but this report only muddies the waters further.