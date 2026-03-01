Panthers' price just went up on a potential D.J. Wonnum replacement

They tell you not to overreact when evaluating NFL Scouting Combine numbers and workouts. But it’s impossible to ignore what Malachi Lawrence did in Indianapolis.

The Panthers’ pass rush struggled last season. I could throw stats and metrics at you, but we all have eyes and ears. All you need to do is listen to what general manager Dan Morgan had to say about the position after the campaign.

“Our pass rush, obviously, to me, and everybody in the building will tell you wasn’t up to par. We know we’ve got to get there. And like we do every offseason, we attack those perceived weaknesses, and we’ll make our roster stronger.”

If I had to pick a player to bet on in the first or second round after the Combine, it would be Lawrence.

Malachi Lawrence could be precisely what the Carolina Panthers are looking for

Lawrence measured in at the prototypical size for today’s edge rushers, standing at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, with 33 5/8-inch arms. He checks every measurable box the Panthers have publicly said they covet at the position.

You see it immediately on film with the long, lanky frame that he filled out over his four-year career at Central Florida. While his size profile isn’t extraordinary, his testing numbers were.

Lawrence is the definition of explosive. He posted a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-10 broad jump, both ranking second among edge defenders. That shows up on tape when he pins his ears back and attacks the outside shoulder of tackles. He rushed from the interior as well, creating mismatches with his burst.

His speed was eye-opening, even for his biggest believers. Lawrence showcased elite get-off ability with a 1.59-second 10-yard split, ranking third in the class and just 0.01 seconds behind the leaders. He didn’t consistently jump off the ball the way that split suggests. However, once engaged, you can see him explode past tackles with refined moves and explosive acceleration.

With strong coaching, the 21-year-old could unlock an even more dangerous first step.

The prospect's 40-yard dash was equally impressive, the third-best among edge defenders at 4.52 seconds. While straight-line speed isn’t everything for defensive linemen, it absolutely shows up in Lawrence’s game.

He consistently chased down quarterbacks across the field when they scrambled, rarely losing a footrace. Lawrence was also used as a spot dropper in coverage, where he moved fluidly and even flashed as a blitzing linebacker against Colorado.

Carolina needs juice off the edge. Last season, they found success drafting Nic Scourton in the second round. Lawrence could be the explosive running mate he needs — a true speed-to-power complement on the opposite side.

Yes, he’s still raw and would benefit from a veteran mentor. Signing a proven presence should remain on the table. But don’t confuse raw with unproductive.

Lawrence tallied 40 pressures, seven sacks, and a 19 percent win rate as a senior at UCF, according to Pro Football Focus, finishing his collegiate career with 20 sacks over four seasons.

Every physical box? Checked. Production? Present. Upside? Through the roof.

The question now: could he be firmly in play for Carolina when draft night arrives?