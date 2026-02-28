Lingering Bradley Chubb free agency buzz suddenly has Panthers fans fired up

Dan Morgan was unusually candid when discussing a potential approach for recently released edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The Carolina Panthers will throw their hat in the ring, although others around the league are also expected to pursue the veteran after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins.

Make no mistake; Chubb can still play. He gained 8.5 sacks last season on a torrid defense with almost no dependability elsewhere. The two-time Pro Bowler has experience in Ejiro Evero's system, having worked with the defensive coordinator on the Denver Broncos. Morgan laid his cards on the table, and he is typically aggressive to get what he wants.

This is precisely what the Panthers are looking for. And one NFL analyst believes if there was a prominent signing Carolina needed to make this offseason, it's doing whatever it takes to secure Chubb's services.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers must do everything possible to sign Bradley Chubb

Alex Ballentine of The Bleacher Report highlighted Carolina's lack of sacks and the need for an experienced presence as reasons why Chubb should be a high-priority target. His previous connection to Evero only sweetens the pot.

"It would be borderline shocking if the Panthers didn't do something to address their need for edge-rushers. Rookie Nic Scourton tied with Derrick Brown for the team lead in sacks with five on the season. Ideally, the Panthers will land a vet who can help Scourton and Princely Umanmielen grow into bigger roles. Bradley Chubb has shared history with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their time in Denver. He's coming off an 8.5 sack season." Alex Ballentine

It's an intriguing possibility, but acquiring Chubb won't be cheap. Especially if the Panthers find themselves in a bidding war.

There isn't much available salary-cap space right now, but that will change. Morgan and Brandt Tilis will have a price in mind. However, if the front-office leader believes Carolina is ready to win right now, spending a little more to seal the deal is a risk worth taking.

The Panthers are also an attractive destination again, which only helps.

They are the reigning NFC South champions with an ascending young roster and a cohesive locker room. There is stability where once there was nothing but complete chaos. That matters to players like Chubb, who won't want to be floundering in mediocrity or worse, as he was with the Dolphins.

Morgan will make his pitch. Evero's presence may also be needed, but the Panthers won't be putting all their eggs in one basket. If Chubb isn't entirely convinced, they'll have other options ready.

It'll be fascinating to see what transpires. But it seems Chubb will get a bold approach from the Panthers in the very near future.

What comes after that is less certain.