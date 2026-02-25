Dan Morgan's candid admission just sent Panthers fans into a frenzy

It's no secret that general manager Dan Morgan wants to attack pass-rushing help for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. He wasn't satisfied with the performance levels in this key area, and he is going to turn over every stone in his quest to get the right reinforcements into the building.

Morgan doesn't normally give too much away about his plans when speaking to the media. But during a press conference at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he was unusually candid about one potential target the Panthers are looking to investigate further.

Bradley Chubb's release from the Miami Dolphins was almost immediately followed by speculation linking him to the Panthers. He's worked with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero before, so the dots connect. However, Morgan's comments suggested there might be substance to it.

Carolina Panthers identify Bradley Chubb as a potentiial free-agent option

The former linebacker turned front-office supremo was eager not to take anything off the table. Morgan didn't say anything was imminent, but the Panthers will keep tabs on Chubb's status in the near future.

"I don't think anything is going to be off the table. We'll explore that, we'll talk to his agent, but I wouldn't say anything's upcoming, but we'll definitely stay on that, and we'll see where that goes." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

Morgan also said that Chubb is still playing at a high level and can still rush the passer effectively. This is something the Pantherts are crying out for. It would also provide Carolina with some much-needed experience to go alongside Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

Patrick Jones II is also still around, but he's coming off back surgery. D.J. Wonnum is a free agent and probably won't return. More is required, and if the Panthers could convince Chubb that this is a project worth joining, it represents a massive statement of intent.

It might not be all that cheap, especially if several suitors enter the race for his services. The Panthers don't have much money to spend right now, but that will probably change in the coming days. And there may be a way to structure his contract that benefits both the player and the franchise.

Chubb will be in high demand. At the same time, the Panthers are a more attractive destination than ever before.

They are coming off a playoff appearance after winning the NFC South. The fact that Chubb already has a connection to Evero, coupled with his college stardom at North Carolina State, could make this an appealing destination.

Time will tell, but based on Morgan's comments, the Panthers will try.