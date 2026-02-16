Panthers staring at intriguing free agent fit after head-turning release

The Carolina Panthers want to enhance their pass-rushing options this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan made no secret of that fact during his end-of-season media availability, and he plans to be aggressive in pursuit of solving this critical need before the 2026 campaign.

How the Panthers go about this is the big question. They have seven draft picks, including the No. 19 overall selection, to potentially add another dynamic pass-rusher to the ranks. There is also free agency, but Carolina isn't blessed with much salary-cap space right now.

That will change once releases and possible restructures come to light. Morgan has been reluctant to move money in the past. But if he is serious about winning now, it's a sacrifice he could be willing to take.

Carolina Panthers should consider reuniting Ejiro Evero with edge rusher Bradley Chubb

There should be several intriguing veterans available on the market. Morgan will have a shortlist ready. The front-office leader will also keep a close eye on developments across the league for possible targets deemed surplus to requirements elsewhere.

And there is one head-turning development across the league that should spark discussion in Carolina.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly released edge rusher Bradley Chubb, taking on $23.85 million in dead money. This was part of a roster purge by the AFC East club's new regime, which also included wide receiver Tyreek Hill, veteran offensive lineman James Daniels, and others.

The Dolphins are rebuilding, and they've opted to rip the band-aid off now rather than delay the inevitable. Chubb is a good player, turning in a full season after missing the entire 2024 campaign with a torn ACL. He gained 8.5 sacks on a porous defense, but this relationship with Miami had run its course.

This could be a decent option for the Panthers, who may be looking for experience to go alongside Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Chubb is no stranger to the area, having played his college football at North Carolina State. He also knows defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their time together with the Denver Broncos, though the player was traded to Miami midway through the year.

Chubb knows how to operate effectively within a 3-4 base front. He could be even better this season after getting a full year without any significant health issues. And with 48 career sacks, the two-time Pro Bowler would be Carolina's most accomplished pass-rusher from the moment he gets into the building.

The Panthers would not be alone if they decided to throw their hat in the ring. But attracting free agents of this caliber should be a bit easier after Carolina won the NFC South and reached the postseason in 2025.

Watch this space…